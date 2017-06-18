Swedish police in the city of Trollhattan were attacked by up to a hundred masked migrant youths armed with sticks and bats during a riot in the Kronogården suburb on Thursday.

Berkeley or Trollhatten, Sweden? You can’t tell the players without a program. Breitbart reports that Antifa tactics are popping up among jihadi youth in Sweden.

The masked migrant youths attacked the officers during the second night of rioting in the area. They also attacked the officer’s vehicles, slashing the tyres of two police cars. Only one man was arrested in connection with the riots, Swedish paper Aftonbladet reports. The riot is said to have dramatically escalated after several youths attempted to set a tyre on fire in the street and a security guard intervened to put out the fire. The guard was then attacked by the youths who threw stones at him. Peter Asp, the communications officer for the City of Trollhattan, said the riots were “power struggle for territory in the district” among rival gangs.

The struggle seems to be over which gang will control the no go zones. Wait until Antifa hears about no-go zones and tries to implement them here!

The seeming harmonic convergence between the global radical left and the global jihad is popping up all over the world. Both groups seek destruction of the modern world order built upon striving for material gain, and in the process generating wealth for society. Both groups seek a totalistic utopian state that would dictate the proper way to love for all to obey. The details of that utopia can be worked out later between the jihadis, who want a seventh century theocracy, and the progressives, who want… well, the details are a little fuzzy, but they are sure it will be better with them in charge.