Is the Castroite ratline for criminals finally ending?

President Trump threw one particularly dramatic gauntlet down with his rollback of the Obama goody train to communist Cuba: Demanding the return of U.S. fugitives who have committed violent crimes and then made their way to Cuba to be reborn as 'political prisoners.' Trump zeroed in on probably the worst case, that of Joanne Chesimard, a brazen cop killer who in 1984 escaped prison and made her way down to Cuba, where she has lived in the lap of Castroite luxury available only to Cuba's communist party elite.

As a crowd of Cuban-Americans in Miami roared its approval, Mr. Trump called on Cuban President Raul Castro to “return the fugitives from American justice, including the return of the cop-killer Joanne Chesimard.” It's a paradigm shift, because up until now, if you could brand yourself as leftwing, any crime was considered o.k., given all the supposed 'oppression' of society, that very society millions of Cubans would give their eye-teeth to live in, legally or illegally. Kill a cop? No problem. Just rebrand yourself as a 'freedom fighter' or 'Black Panther' or whatever, put on some ethnic clothes and hairstyles, change your name to something from one of the liberation movements and you are free and clear of any claim to murder. All of that dressing supposedly supercedes the actual conviction in a court of law that the U.S. system provides for without fear or favor. Small wonder some 70 fugitives are hiding out from U.S. justice on this Castroite justice 'alternative' and now clowns like Ed Snowden have fashioned themselves as Wikileaks activists instead of straight-bone traitors. If you can cloak yourself in the fantasy causes of the left, all of your actual crimes will be unimportant. That would explain why President Obama never gave a rat's keister for the outrageous insult to justice that the Chesimard case represents. Mealy mouthed Obama officials claimed that they brought up the matter privately with the Castroites - but somehow achieved absolutely nothing. They were too busy praising themselves for raising America's "standing" in the world by offering Castro a no-concessions-necesssary roundheels deal on diplomatic and trade relations.. It's disgusting when you think about it. The left has already demonstrated with its recent stunts against President Trump and the assassination attempt against a congressman that it thinks it has a right to violence provided the target is a political opponent. Now the Castroite paradigm is that U.S. justice is worthless and no one should ever be held to account, provided he or she is leftwing. The two seem to be related. Trump's signal in Miami is that that double standard is about to come to an end - perhaps across a broader, wider culture than just the Cuban farce would indicate.