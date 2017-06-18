Administrative costs at Illinois universities have spun out of control. The latest example comes as the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted to approve a $600,000 golden parachute for President Doug Baker.

The Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees voted June 15 to gift President Doug Baker a $600,000 severance package, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Baker is resigning from his post after public release of a state investigation into his mismanagement of the university.

The report centered on NIU’s combined $1 million paid to at least five people the university hired as though they were part-time instructors in order to avoid competitive bidding requirements.

“Over a nearly two-year period after President Baker took office, NIU administrators committed a pattern of circumventing procurement requirements and violating employment policies and rules,” investigators found, “largely in an effort to meet President Baker’s directives to select high-paid consultants (one of whom was a friend), and pay for their travel and lodging, without restrictions.”

The NIU Board of Trustees received this report in August 2016, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Under the deal, Baker will receive a full year’s salary of $450,000. Additionally, Baker will get $137,000 in exchange for resigning from his position in the NIU College of Business. He also will receive up to $30,000 for his “reasonable, unpaid expenses for legal counsel” related to his eamployment at the university.