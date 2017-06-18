Comptroller Susana Mendoza must prioritize what gets paid as Illinois nears its third year without a state budget.

On May 31, the Illinois legislature adjourned for their summer break without passing a state budget. There is nothing unusual about this. The state House and Senate are solidly in Democratic control while the Republicans control the state house with Governor, Bruce Rauner and for three long years, the politicians in Springfieild have been unable to agree on a budget. This has led to a fiscal mess that the state comptroller, Susana Mendoza is now referring to as a "massive crisis."

A mix of state law, court orders and pressure from credit rating agencies requires some items be paid first. Those include debt and pension payments, state worker paychecks and some school funding. Mendoza says a recent court order regarding money owed for Medicaid bills means mandated payments will eat up 100 percent of Illinois' monthly revenue. There would be no money left for so-called "discretionary" spending - a category that in Illinois includes school buses, domestic violence shelters and some ambulance services.

Illinois is in a fiscal death spiral. Their bond rating is one step above junk status. And the list of consequences for the state's failure to pass a budget is a tale of woe that no state or territory - not even Puerto Rico's current bankruptcy - can match.

There is much, much more. Editor Lifson wrote today of two scandals at Illinois schools that reveal a culture of mismanagement. You pile the huge shortfall in funds that Illinois colleges are facing after June 30 if no budget is passed and you have the possibility that some schools will have to furlough students and lay off faculty.

How much longer can this intolerable situation continue? The two sides are blaming each other for the budget impasse but it's hard to see how both Democrats and Republicans aren't both to blame. Rauner's austerity budget - which includes property tax relief - is a political toxic waste dump that even many Republicans can't stomach. Meanwhile, the Democrats have proposed a fantasy budget. The numbers being used by Dems are divorced from reality and would result in an even more destructive fiscal situation.

I think both sides are secretly hoping Washington will be forced to intervene and bail them out, although Dems and Republicans claim they desire no such thing. But if the fiscal crisis tips to catastrophe and the poor, the elderly, and other marginal residents begin to suffer the consequences of gridlock, the calls for help from Washington may be hard to ignore.