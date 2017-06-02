How long before the Democrats call for a truce on the Russian probe?
For some time, we've been watching the hysterical attacks on President Trump. The Democrats are calling for an "independent investigation." Some are even calling for "impeachment" even though no one has identified a crime.
Well, don't be surprised if the Democrats start calling for a truce and then back off completely. Why? Because the Obama investigation is about to be investigated, as James Rosen reported:
FOX News has confirmed that the FBI, the CIA, and the National Security Agency were all served today with subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence Committee. Sources say each of these subpoenas referenced unmasking and each named as figures of interest three senior Obama era officials.
Former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice was identified by multiple news agencies last month as someone who requested the names of Trump associates whose names had appeared in coded form in classified intelligence reports be identifed for her -- or 'unmasked.' Rice at the time denied wrongdoing and told us today through a spokesperson that she is unaware of any subpoenas 'directed at her.'
Former CIA Director John Brennan is also named in the subpoenas. In testimony last week, Brennan decried the leaks of classified information that had bedeviled the Trump administration, and which some believe is linked to the unmasking activity. Brennan declined our request for comment.
Most noteworthy was the committee's naming of Samantha Power, the former UN ambassador has not previously surfaced in the unmasking controversy. A Pulitzer prize-winning historian, Power served in Barack Obama's Senate office before joining his administration.
House investigators told Fox News they are now devoting more scrutiny to Power, and they have come to see her role in the unmasking as 'larger than previously known.' Allegedly eclipsing the others named.
Oops, as someone said. This investigation could expose that the Obama administration was spying on U.S. citizens or unmasking them.
So don't be surprised if the Democrats call for a truce or settlement to stop all of the investigations. The party lost its senses after Trump was elected. They could not accept the results, or the loss of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They've been trying so hard to delegitimize the Trump presidency that they've opened the door that they didn't want to open -- an investigation of the Obama presidency.
P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.
For some time, we've been watching the hysterical attacks on President Trump. The Democrats are calling for an "independent investigation." Some are even calling for "impeachment" even though no one has identified a crime.
Well, don't be surprised if the Democrats start calling for a truce and then back off completely. Why? Because the Obama investigation is about to be investigated, as James Rosen reported:
FOX News has confirmed that the FBI, the CIA, and the National Security Agency were all served today with subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence Committee. Sources say each of these subpoenas referenced unmasking and each named as figures of interest three senior Obama era officials.
Former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice was identified by multiple news agencies last month as someone who requested the names of Trump associates whose names had appeared in coded form in classified intelligence reports be identifed for her -- or 'unmasked.' Rice at the time denied wrongdoing and told us today through a spokesperson that she is unaware of any subpoenas 'directed at her.'
Former CIA Director John Brennan is also named in the subpoenas. In testimony last week, Brennan decried the leaks of classified information that had bedeviled the Trump administration, and which some believe is linked to the unmasking activity. Brennan declined our request for comment.
Most noteworthy was the committee's naming of Samantha Power, the former UN ambassador has not previously surfaced in the unmasking controversy. A Pulitzer prize-winning historian, Power served in Barack Obama's Senate office before joining his administration.
House investigators told Fox News they are now devoting more scrutiny to Power, and they have come to see her role in the unmasking as 'larger than previously known.' Allegedly eclipsing the others named.
Oops, as someone said. This investigation could expose that the Obama administration was spying on U.S. citizens or unmasking them.
So don't be surprised if the Democrats call for a truce or settlement to stop all of the investigations. The party lost its senses after Trump was elected. They could not accept the results, or the loss of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They've been trying so hard to delegitimize the Trump presidency that they've opened the door that they didn't want to open -- an investigation of the Obama presidency.
P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.