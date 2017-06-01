Hillary meets Einstein's definition of insanity

Albert Einstein famously defined insanity as trying the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Hillary Clinton's attempts to blame everyone but herself for her defeat last November are not working, and in fact are harming her political reputation and prospects. Yet she cannot stop expecting a different result. Paging Dr. Einstein. Or Little Richard. Yesterday's interview/conversation with Kara Swisher and Walter Mossberg at the Code Conference doubled down on her counterproductive approach, blaming not only the Russians and James Comey, but also the Democratic National Committee and, by implication, former president Obama.

If you have the stomach, you can watch the entire fiasco here, but it is an hour and a quarter of your lifespan that you will never get back: Less costly to your will to live would be this minute-and-a-half excerpt, in which Hillary "takes responsibility" for "every decision" she has made but then denies that she is responsible for the result – "they're not why I lost." And here is where she blames the DNC: This is a swipe at Obama's Organizing for America and, later, Organizing for Action – the independent fundraising entities controlled by Obama. Hillary is not exactly building allies as she alienates all the party pros that don't already work for her. She is already fundraising to provide sinecures for her shadow organization. Of course, Hillary is not the only one on the left insanely doubling down on an ineffective strategy. Kurt Schlichter had the read of the day at Townhall.com making a strong case that "The Left Freaks Out As Everything It Tries Makes It Look Stupider." Sample: Name one normal person who has watched the leftist freak out and said, "Yeah, I'm convinced. That severed Trump head Kathy Griffin is hauling around? Really makes you think." It sure does – normal people think, "Thank you, Lord, for helping America dodge that drunken, malignant bullet the liberals fired at us." But then nothing the liberals have done since last November's humiliation has sought to expand the Democrats' constricted base to include us normals. Instead, everything they have done seems designed solely to appeal to the coastal snobs and welfare cheats who are already committed to liberal fascism, and to demonstrate to everyone else how right we were to reject that pant-suited Chavez wannbe [sic]. The TDS-afflicted behavior resembles a cult whose doomsday prophecy hasn't worked out. But until Hillary decides to move herself and her followers to some third-world jungle settlement, I am not going to worry about their fate. And if anyone does worry, perhaps he can send Nancy Pelosi down to investigate.