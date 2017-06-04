When Muslims kill people " in the name of Allah ," how do liberals react? We know they don't equate the terrorist act with the Islamic religion. So what do they say? Because it is important to know how liberals think, I have donned a hazmat suit and dived deeply into the comments section of the HuffPo and the WaPo to enlighten you.

Another sad chapter in our current world history. What will it take for all of us to realize all life is important

All of us? We can see the creeping moral equivalence here. Are there also Christians and Buddhists going around running people down in cars and stabbing them?

Stephen Haydel • Senior Software Engineer at Self Employed - Independent Contractor Hate breads Violence.

Is it hate that really "breads" violence? Or is it more specifically Islamic terrorism? It is curious how Mr. Haydel generalizes the causes of violence while relying on pastries to explain the issue.

Zanna T Laws • City of London Polytechnic I suspect it is not even terrorism anymore - simply unevolved males leaping at the chance to be randomly violent.

It's not Islam, it's men's fault! Do you think Zanna is an "evolved" female? If so, does that mean she pays for her own abortions?

Sharon Perkins Joblessness leads to dispair anger and fatalism....the economic imbalances - pervasive world wide - are boiling over into the lives of the everyday person. Until the elite 1-percent) and their heirs are also targetted global economics will be managed without regard to our everyday lives.

The unemployed are doing the killing! Except they are not unemployed. But Sharon Perkins prefers to blame the "one percent" when Muslims come a knockin.'

Yuseff Hilton Simple put, anywhere there is a heavy flow of pedestrian traffic needs to havw barrier erected between the road and the sidewalk, it will mitigate this sort of attack, and reduce Jay-walking.

I think Yuseff is onto something. All we need are concrete barriers on every road in London, and such attacks will never occur again. Except outside of London. And excluding knife and bomb attacks. I guess it's a lot easier to put barriers on every road than to consider the source of these attacks, isn't it?

Pilar Navarro And how many people die from gun violence in America every day? Oops! Thats not terrorism, its gun rights for a few privileged

Ooops! I think Pilar went a little off topic. Guns didn't kill anyone. Muslims did. How Pilar makes the jump from Muslims killing people with knives, to the right to own a firearm is unknown.

Brian Dodge • Michigan State University I wonder if the xenophobic Brexit vote has increased the antipathy felt by terrorists leaning nuts - more people feel they have nothing to lose?

When the British voted to leave the EU, they only made Muslims madder!

Dennis Umphrey Criminals will always commit crimes, the ISIS criminals just use Islam as a excuse to carry out those crimes, true Muslims would not take another life, but then again they have become to terror rock stars because of the Islamophobia to scare the Republican voters into voting for Republican candidates to keep them safe

1) Islamists kill British people. Therefore,

2) Liberals blame Islamophobia.

Rick Shaw • Sydney, Australia It's time England banned Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media used by terrorists to radicalise young muslims.

Rick is right; the problem is Facebook and Twitter, not Islam.

sdc512 No nation is more responsible for the export of the type of fundamentalism that underlies Islamist extremism than Saudi Arabia. If all of us who decry radical Islamist terrorism would lessen our dependency on oil, we could accomplish more to end that fundamentalist regime, and thereby terrorism, than anything else we could do.

I knew somehow, somewhere, someone would find a way to blame us for terrorism. It's because we buy oil from Arab countries! That justifies terrorism, in this person's "mind."

AdrianMole Trump wastes no time trying to exploit this in order to push his disgusting travel ban. A real president would have confined himself, for now, to expressing concern for the victims.

Trump is to blame! I knew it!

Actually, President Trump should be lauded and chided. Lauded, because he used this occasion to point out the need for his travel ban. And chided, because he is admitting lots and lots and lots of Islamists as refugees.

Low-information Trump supporters believe that the court order suspending his travel ban has forced Trump to let more Muslims into the U.S. Nothing could be further from the truth. The president has full discretion to decide who comes in as refugees, and Trump has been using that discretion to let in lots of Muslims from places like Syria, Somalia, and Sudan. The people who deny Trump's responsibility for refugee admissions have the same grip on reality as the liberals on HuffPo.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.