Ontario’s Bill 89, [ which was passed on June 1st] will replace the Child and Family Services Act, which governs child protection, foster care, and adoption services. The “Supporting Children, Youth and Families Act” was introduced shortly after the legislature passed Bill 28, the so-called “All Families Are Equal Act”, and reflects similar ideological leanings.

Bill 89 requires child protection, foster, adoption service providers, and judges to take into account and respect a child’s “race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, family diversity, disability, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”

The above list – not just the sexual orientation and gender identity and expression part – has never been part of this law. Rather, the following principles have sufficed: respecting a child’s need for continuity of care and stable family relationships, involving the child and his or her relatives and community members, and respecting cultural, religious, and regional differences. These principles supplement the central purpose of the Act, which is “to promote the best interests, protection, and well-being of children.”

Bill 89 changes the matters to be considered in determining the best interests of children. The “religious faith, if any, in which the child is being raised” is removed as a matter to be considered. It is currently an important, stand-alone item. The above list of factors, which includes “creed” alongside “gender identity”, takes its place under Bill 89. Accordingly, Bill 89 also removes the requirement that a court determine, as soon as possible, the religious faith in which the child is being raised in the course of a child protection hearing.

When it comes to who can foster or adopt children, all parents will not be considered equal under Bill 89. Particularly not those who reject gender ideology.