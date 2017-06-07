A Facebook friend in Georgia reported seeing guys on her street wearing Planned Parenthood pink shirts, leaving Ossoff literature on doorknobs. Shockingly, Ossoff gained a 7-point lead ahead of conservative Republican Karen Handel. Thrilled, fake news media claim that Ossoff's lead is due to a growing national rejection of Trump. They are wrong. Due to our efforts (yours and ours at Conservative Campaign Committee), Ossoff's lead dropped to 1.5 points.

Hollywood celebs who share Kathy Griffin's vitriol for Trump are pouring millions into the Georgia special election. Jon Ossoff's paid leftist army have made the fight for Republicans to retain the Georgia congressional seat a real nail-biter. The leftists' boots-on-the-ground shock-and-awe campaigning is working.

Democrats are masters of deception, always portraying themselves as the opposite of what they are, insidiously hiding their true intentions. Due to an extreme well funded media campaign, I saw an Ossoff ad all over Georgia TV portraying him as a fiscally responsible and tax-lowering moderate. The slick ad featured Ossoff on an all-American front porch, possibly at his grandma's house. Sadly, the TV ad was brilliantly deceptive, hiding the truth that Ossoff is the Leftists' Great Liberal Hope. Defeating the Republican candidate in Georgia would energize leftists' resistance to Trump and hopefully lead to removing him from office.

After campaigning for almost a month in Georgia, Mary and I drove home to Florida yesterday. But there is still much work to do to save that seat.

Patriot brother Tony Ledbetter has launched the Republican Party of Florida to help our phone from home efforts. Please join the efforts by sending an email with your name to PhoneFromHome@ ConservativeCampaign.org. We will send you a phone list, a phone script, and instructions on how to help Georgia Republicans bring about much needed change in leadership for District 6.

The special election is June 20. However, early voting has begun, which is scary, given Democrats' history of voter fraud. Also, Democrats found a judge who allowed them to register 8,000 new voters beyond the legal registration date.

Jon Ossoff's main strategy is to deceive the voters of Georgia by portraying himself as Mr. America-Loving Moderate. The truth is, Ossoff has aligned himself with some of the most liberal elements of the Democratic Party and will be little more than a rubber-stamp yes man to Nancy Pelosi.

My artwork on Facebook exposing Ossoff's deception is a hit. Please like and share it.

This race is all about Republican turnout, folks. Lord knows how many illegals, non-6th District residents, and dead people Democrats will magically pull out of their hat to steal this crucial GOP congressional seat.

I call upon all my patriot brothers and sisters across our great country to help stop this evil spewing out of the American left. Kathy Griffin was not alone in her desire to see our president beheaded. Actor Jim Carrey defended Griffin, sharing his desire to physically harm our president. And let us not forget Snoop Dogg's mock assassination of Trump via a bullet to his head.

Ossoff is the poster boy of leftist extremists, folks. This is why Ossoff must be defeated. "All that is needed for evil to prosper is for good men to do nothing."