Well, in the case of Georgia Congressional District Six, where the Dems ran a sophisticated, metrosexual, political operative, John Ossoff, who didn't even live in his district and refused to move back to it so he could vote in the election where he was the candidate (How truly elitist Democrat is that?), it didn't work. "I deign to represent you in Congress but that doesn't mean I must live among you." His opponent was a former Georgia secretary of state, Karen Handel, a down-to-earth, solid campaigner who didn't flinch in the face of all the largess flowing into her opponent from those super-rich elites out on the Left Coast. The reported numbers vary, but most reports say Ossoff received close to 70% of his donations from a single state: California.

The Democrats pulled out all the stops and threw in everything including the kitchen sink. I'll wager that those clichés will be repeated incessantly all across America tomorrow to describe the huge effort the Democrats made to win the most expensive congressional district election in history. And they lost. How sweet it is that citizens of Georgia refused to sell their birthright, their vote for their congressional representative, to a bunch of liberal, airhead, Hollywood fat cats who, like the Democratic National Committee, believe everything's for sale at the right price.

Author's note: Though I do not live in Georgia, I contributed to Handel's campaign and wrote a piece here at American Thinker urging readers to do the same. Those who did can bask in the sweet satisfaction that we ordinary folks can stand up to the billionaire bullies on the left who believe that all of America is for sale. MAGA!

Georgia voters told 'em where to put it...and it's not in Congress.

