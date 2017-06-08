Are there any chances of economic growth in Iran after the victory of Rouhani?

For the Western foreign policy elite, the main question is whether Rouhani is willing to curb the domination of IRGC (Iran's revolutionary guards) & Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei 's governing entities over Iran 's economy. And would Rouhani be able to oppose Iran 's disastrous wars in Syria , Yemen & Iraq ?

This week, Iran's newly elected president, Hassan Rouhani, will mark his first 14 days as president in his second term.

To answer these questions, we have to follow the events, assertions, and internal and external power struggles, to follow the balance of forces in terms of political, social and economic points of view.

Economy and power struggle inside:

Rouhani has defended his economic record and called for further engagement with other countries as the key to economic growth. But Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the country's ultimate authority has ruled out any further rapprochement with the West with no interest in relying on foreign investment to revive the country's economy

In Iran, the Supreme Leader controls much of economy through 14 major entities, including IRGC, whereas Iran's president has no influence on government policies.

Iran’s oil revenue gains after President Obama's nuclear deal led to the costs of the war in the Middle East, especially.Syria

On May 15, 2017, Masoud Khansari, head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce said:

It is not yet a safe environment for the private sector in Iran, and foreign investors are still wary of doing business in the country

The International Monetary Fund reported: The rate of economic development in Iran was 6.5% last year while it will be reduced to 3.3% this year

Rouhani’s rival in Iran’s presidential debate said 250,000 small workshops have closed At least 14 of 31 Iranian banks have gone bankrupt.

A lid on oil prices will further pressure Iran's budget as Tehran hoped an oil price increase would partly balance the budget.

According to a government report, the unemployment rate rose from 10% to 12.5%. Independent sources says the real figure is 40%, meaning 10 million unemployed

Political and social unrest inside:

During the month of May 2017 in 21 major cities in Iran, 441 protests were recorded. This is 91 more protests than April 2017 which included 155 workers protests, 25 prisoners' hunger strikes, 19 prisoners' protests, 15 teachers' protests, 10 university student protests, and 216 other social strikes.

In the last week, widespread clashes took place in major cities in Iran.

On Sunday morning, May 28th, depositors of a state-affiliated development financial institution protested in different parts of the Khorramabad city in Western Iran, after the looting of their assets by the state. One of their protests was held in front of a governor’s office.



According to reports, demonstrators were chanting death to the governor take a look at the video clips regarding the protest

On May 29, 2017, hundreds of victims of the Caspian Financial meltdown gathered in front of the Central Bank of Iran in Tehran and chanted in protest. Earlier, dozens of protesters on Sunday attacked a branch of Arman Financial with stones in Khorramabad.

Regional and foreign relations

“The Iranian nation has decided to be powerful… American officials should know that whenever we need to technically test a missile, we will do so ... America's dream of ending Iran's missile program will never come true,” Rouhani claimed on his first day of office

Speaking at a joint news conference in Riyadh, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he hoped newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would use his second term in office to end Tehran's ballistic missile program and end what he called its network of terrorism.

“Washington intends to intensify its efforts to deter Tehran in Syrian and Yemen” he added

On May 17, 2017, the U.S. House of Representative passed the bill to crack down on financial supporters of Syrian government, clearly targeting Iran.

The bill requires President Trump to sanction countries or companies that do business with the Syrian government or Syria's central bank.

Meanwhile at a recent Riyadh, Saudi Arabia conference a NATO-style coalition against the Iran that all agree is at the heart of most of the Middle East’s problems has been established, with 34,000 troops now ready to fight terrorism in Syria and Iraq. The countries in this Riyadh coalition have expressed their enmity to Iran. They show every sign of being determined to condemn and curb sectarianism and the mullah regime's arms shipments to Iraq as well as its unwelcome role in Syria and Yemen



In conclusion

It's iportant to understand that the dispute is not between Rouhani and Khamenei. The main confrontation is between 38 years of fanatical tyrannical rule on one hand, and the Iranians who want to see their tyrannical, ruthless, utterly corrupt dictatorship replaced by a secular, democratic government. The people of Iran are demanding an end to the status quo, of small minority rules over a large majority, which heralds regime change.

The National Council of Resistance has scheduled a rally of 100,000 Iranian exiles in Paris on July 1 during its annual grand gathering, to be addressed by a large group of leading politicians from across the world, most notably many senior figures from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Arab countries.

Hassan Mahmoudi is a human rights advocate, up to date with all current affairs including political and economic issues, critics, informative reports on Iran and the Middle East. He tweets at @hassan_mahmou1