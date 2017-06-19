We don't even have the name of the attacker of the London Finsbury Park mosque attack, and already the mainstream press and Britain's politically correct politicians are busy advising us the attack was an act of "terrorism" not at all different from the wave of Islamist terror attacks currently plaguing London. They are even calling it terrorism this time, contrary to their normal practice:

No, there is no question that what happened was a horrific act, and the perpetrator of it must be punished in the harshest possible terms. Try not to release the sentenced creep to the tender mercies of the Libyan government when he claims he's sick. Can you manage that much, Britain?

But to define what happened as an actual terror attack? That seems to be a rush to judgment.

So what was the terror cause, the grand vision, the paradise he was achieving, the political aim of creating the terror? Whom was he being a martyr for? These are all essential elements of an event being terrorism as opposed to ordinary crime.

And in this rush to call it "terror," explain to us: how did the authorities not rule out that it was the act of an unhinged, mentally unstable person (they're certainly holding the perp in a mental health cell for it), or a vigilante counterattack such as are seen on the European continent? How we know that it was not the act of an unbalanced Chechen or Bosnian, engaging in Muslim internecine warfare, which is not unknown? Or something Iran's Shiite mullahs cooked up to stir up trouble among the Sunnis? Was the punk known to them?

We don't know – all we know is that they don't want people like us to know who it is and what his motivation was. All we are supposed to know, at this point, is that know is that it was "terrorism" no matter what the other facts say. And in an era when authorities constantly call real terrorist attacks "lone wolf" attacks, or declare no connection to ISIS before any of the facts is in, it sounds kind of strange that they are all jumping on the bandwagon to declare "terrorism" this time in a bid to please the Muslim lobby. They sure as heck haven't when the real terror attacks are going on.

It's not just the leftist press that propounds this line, either, though J.K. Rowling seems to be taking the lead:

Britain's pols and bureaucrats seem to be lining up for it as well:

Finsbury Park attack: Theresa May condemns 'sickening' terror attack

She said the driver of the van acted alone, adding: "Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed." She also said that police declared it a terrorist incident within eight minutes, and that it was "an attack on Muslims near their place of worship". Mrs May added that "there has been far too much tolerance of extremism over many years". "It is a reminder that terrorism, extremism and hatred take many forms; and our determination to tackle them must be the same whoever is responsible.

The cops are in on the game, too:

Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu thanked members of the public for restraining the suspect as he said the attack had "all the hallmarks of terrorism".

Does this come across as protesting too much? Or a rush to moral equivalence?

The mentality seems to be: They do it. We do it. Well since, everyone does it, why should anyone get upset about it? Or morally indignant? Or cast a closer eye on Islamism and its hate preachers? Everybody does it. London Mayor Sadiq Khan's vision of "terrorism being part and parcel" of life in the big city is pretty much achieved.

The whole aim of it is to shut down any thinking or action on the root cause of all of these terror attacks: Islamic radical terrorism and the Petri dish it grows in. Having known many Muslims from London, it's unfair to paint them all with the same brush – the Muslim people I have known want nothing to do with this plague on society. But the ideas are not absent, either, and they infect not only the minds of unhinged individuals, but also the society they move around in.

That's not the issue, apparently, with this lone wolf attacker, at least until the facts are known. The authorities don't want you to have the facts, however. They want you to have the "everybody does it" narrative. That way, you can fall asleep next time an Islamist terror attack takes out another dozen people.