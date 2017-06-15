When the GOP passes health care legislation, fake news media will gleefully incite leftists to new levels of violence. Fake news media created the anti-Trump crazies for the distinct purpose of inflicting punishment on Trump supporters. They hope chaos in our streets will ultimately lead to removing Trump from office. In worship and furtherance of their leftist agenda, fake news media gladly throw American lives on the altar to be burned.

I heard Rush Limbaugh say things are looking good regarding Republicans passing health care reform. Paraphrasing, Rush says that if that happens, leftists' bad behavior will sink to new levels.

Folks, I wish I could magically open the eyes of low-info voters to see that fake news media's sole motivation is advancing their anti-Christian agenda and usurping power to control every aspect of our lives. They are not tolerant of any other point of view. They are arrogant, believing themselves to be superior.

While touting their superior compassion and preaching "give peace a chance," leftists beat the crap out of anyone they catch wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap or t-shirt. Pictures of bloody Trump supporters attacked by peacenik leftists are all over the internet.

The crews at CNN, MSNBC, and the DNC are despicable human beings with blood on their hands. Their relentless 24/7 spewing of lies about Trump for the purpose of generating violence is harming people. In essence, they have launched a clarion call to their enraged base and George Soros-funded hit-men to punish Trump supporters. Victimized women, seniors, and children are deemed acceptable collateral damage. This is evil from the pits of hell, folks. Insidiously, fake news media shroud their disdain for everyday Americans and Trump in intellectual-sounding words.

Frustratingly, the masses are clueless regarding the tsunami of leftist assaults on innocent Americans who voted for Trump out of love for their country.

Here are just a few.

An 11-year-old was punched and kicked in class by a mob of students for admitting he voted for Trump in their mock election. His wounds were so severe that he was sent to the emergency room. Can you believe that, folks?

At Berkeley, an elderly gentleman wearing a MAGA hat was assaulted. He collapsed in pain after being pepper-sprayed by anti-Trump protesters.

A leftist college professor drew blood, smashing a Trump supporter in the head with a bike lock. An ambulance was called.

Leftists who excoriate Americans about "white privilege" and demand social justice beat up a homeless black woman for supporting Trump.

In Chicago, black thugs brutally beat an elderly white man for voting for Trump.

Let us not forget the viral video of the mentally challenged white man who was kidnapped and tortured by four black youths for supporting Trump.

Across America, fake news media-inflamed crazies are physically attacking anyone who dares show support for Trump (graphic video).

Leftists Kathy Griffin and Snoop Dogg, and NYC's Shakespeare in the Park, mock-assassinated Trump. Jim Carrey said he dreamed about attacking Trump with a golf club. Madonna expressed her desire to blow up the W.H. Clearly, these leftists are sending a message to anti-Trump crazies.

Upon the repeal of Obamacare, fake news media will subliminally send marching orders to their minions to kick up their resistance and violence to unprecedented, possibly deadly levels.

When will fake news media be unmasked for the masses as the cold, calculating instigators of violence they truly are?

Fake news media are excitedly gearing up for the Democrats' Resistance Summer. Do not be deceived, folks – "Resistance Summer" is code for leftists' Summer of Violence, and fake news media could not be happier. How many Americans will suffer and possibly die?

Meanwhile, CNN, MSNBC, Hollywood, and Democrats look down their noses while lying to us, claiming they have our best interest at heart. Totally disgusting and evil.

After completing this article, I went to lunch at a Chinese buffet and glanced up at the TV. A Bernie Sanders nutcase shot five at a Republican baseball practice. Fake news media pretending to be outraged over the shooting is as absurd as a farmer planting corn and acting shocked when stalks appear. Fake news media's and Democrats' summer of violence has begun.

By the way, I have ordered my "Make America Great Again" t-shirt.