Excuse me...but isn't the president, in actual fact, the chief prosecutor?

In all the Comey brouhaha beating on our senses is an organizational issue that none of the pundits seems to have picked up on: the simple fact that Donald Trump was really and truly James Comey's boss. The media and the urban elites seem perfectly happy to grant James Comey and the federal attorney general the unlimited power of making a determination of prosecution for any suspected federal wrongdoing. If a high-profile case gets killed in Comey's office or the attorney general's office, there may be some blowback in the media and the general population, but no one ever challenges the legal authority of either the director of the FBI or the attorney general to make such prosecutorial decisions. Think about that: the media are willing to grant these two presidentially appointed individuals this virtually unlimited power of prosecutorial discretion, yet when it comes to their boss, the man with hiring and firing powers over them, the liberal media contend that he has no such rights. According to them, even though he is the highest executive authority above these people who exercise such broad discretionary powers, he, our president, has none, zero, zip, nada. He can't voice a single concern about how a particular case is proceeding or express discomfort that a loyal friend may be wrongly prosecuted. He, as the boss of these two government officials who exercise this virtually limitless discretionary power of prosecution, must remain haplessly mute. The liberal media and the Democrats say he has no legal means of intervention to suggest to his employees that he may possess information, or simply an understanding of the situation that they do not, that leads him as chief executive and chief legal officer, as their boss, to believe that further investigation is unwarranted.

The question begging to be asked here is, just when did a president lose his authority as the chief executive of this country to insert his input, his opinion, his direct orders, in fact, into a federal legal investigation? I would suggest that, in the eyes of the media, that long established power mysteriously disappeared the moment a Republican became president. I would further suggest that this whole Russia business is a concerted plan by the dirty-tricks Democrats to keep President Trump and his administration preoccupied and off-balance so that he is unable to enact the political changes he promised those who elected him. Their hope is to make him look like an ineffectual and failed president, vulnerable to losing the election for his party in 2018. They should know it's not working; nothing irritates this old voter more than seeing some smarmy California congressman get on a TV talk show and whine about how Trump's travails are holding up the normal conduct of government when that snake knows full well that it is his party's carefully planned program of political obstruction that is holding up legislation the country needs. It is my further belief that James Comey and his testimony are an integral part of that carefully organized program. Typically, the Democrats put their cards on faux heroes. Hoping for a high-ranking insider who could give Trump a shiner, they instead got their more typical Democrat whiner, a larger than normal guy whose drama-queen testimony left a large part of the nation shaking their heads in hopeless wonder that he was in charge of our national Federal Bureau of Investigation. Bet he went through the female course at Quantico. Talk about the need for an inquiry...