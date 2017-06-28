Pity the Democrats. Their big claim to superiority over Republicans is representing the little guy. But with President Obama now flaunting his extravagant luxury vacations, and throwing them in everyone's faces, they're pretty well exposed as hypocrites.

A number of progressive activists complained to Fox News that Obama’s actions since leaving office in January have seemed out of touch with Democrats—at a time when the party is struggling to regroup after the 2016 election. Among the high-profile jaunts, Obama and his family have visited late actor Marlon Brando’s private island; the Four Seasons in Bali; Sir Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island; a 13th-century Tuscan villa; and taken a ride on David Geffen’s private yacht. “These trips are like the lifestyles of the rich and famous,” Democratic strategist Pat Caddell, a former adviser to ex-President Jimmy Carter, told Fox News.

No wonder they're getting disgusted with their party's vaunted standard-bearer. In the past, their ex-presidents would build houses for the poor in their post-presidency, or at a minimum, focus on their libraries. With Obama, not so much.

He'd rather live the sybaritic high life with the jet set.

To make matters worse, as Democrats lick their wounds from their special election losses, President Obama is nowhere to be found. He's busy sunning himself with the billionaires, out in some place like Bali or Tahiti (depending on the week.) He doesn't have time for their little implosion.

The implications could be significant for the Democrats as voter after voter is turned off. Already they're facing an insurgency with the Bernie Sanders phenomenon. Obama's luxury life throws fat on that fire.

Because he shows that far from the party of the little guy, Democrats in reality are the party of the big guy, the crony capitalists and nomenklatura, the privileged elites of the few, not the party of access and opportunity for the many.

You don't get to go on vacation with President Obama as you look at all those tabloid pictures, not the way you might with President Trump, who is well-known for his cordial hospitality and driving the Secret Service bonkers with his constant invitations to friends and strangers at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump loves having people around. Unlike Obama, he shares his wealth, social and monetary and it's not just with insiders. And more importantly, he shares wealth by fostering wealth - through his political agenda for tax cuts, regulatory reforms and focus on energy prices and production. All of those things are wealth-generators to Americans who'd rather have that even over an undoubtedly wonderful visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Democrats can't offer any of that because they're out of ideas. Class warfare has spent itself out. The Swamp and Deep State have asserted themselves as mostly Democrat-led operations. The Democrats have no message other than hating Trump and throwing street tantrums. And now their biggest asset, their party standard-bearer, their leader, their point of pride - has thrown in the towel, scrapped his plans for mentoring inner city youth and looking after daughter Sasha's education, and gone for the life of a rich wastrel, mooching off other people's money and living the good life. In short, he's a sellout.

It couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of socialists intent on picking everyone's pocket. Word is out. And they've got a tough row to hoe now with Obama living the diamond life as they slog through to rebuild their brand name with voters.

