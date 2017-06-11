Donald Trump in The Wizard of Oz, a Capitol Hill production

Don't be alarmed if you hear Donald Trump bursting out in "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Thursday on Capitol Hill, we may have seen the trailer of a remake to the classic movie The Wizard of Oz. In this depraved cover version, the real-life players fall perfectly into character. Donald Trump takes on the role of Dorothy: a bewildered, naïve child lost in a world she doesn't understand. She simply wants to get back to Kansas. She wears the ruby slippers, a power source she inherited from the Wicked Witch of the East – the defunct Obama administration. The slippers represent the office of the presidency. Neither Dorothy nor Donald really understands the power at the disposal of the one who possesses the red slippers, nor does either possess the experience to wield the awesome power contained in the shoes.

The Wicked Witch of the West is portrayed by the Progressive eastern elitist Hillary supporters. They were the rightful heirs to the power bestowed upon the one who possesses the ruby red slippers. They understand the authority, influence, and dominance this esteemed footwear possesses. And they will get them back – no matter the cost. The mainstream media and Democrat strategist fall right into the ranks of the foot soldiers of the Wicked Witch. They stand watch over her domain – the gothic castle, a location that can be represented by Manhattan. And the Hollywood intellectuals are a natural to play the part of the flying monkeys. Jumping about and babbling unintelligible gibberish, the self-appointed foreign and domestic policy gurus crave the attention and favor of their enlightened sorceress. The inept and incompetent Wizard is played by the United States Congress. It doesn't matter which group is in the majority; both parties embody the illusion of power accomplished through smoke and mirrors. As Wizard, they oversee the needs of the people of the Emerald City – our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Think of Middle America, the flyover region, and the little people, and Munchkinland and the Munchkins come to mind. The Yellow Brick Road, the byway to the Emerald City, begins in the forgotten region of Munchkinland. The people of this land simply want to live their lives in peace, fulfill their dreams, and protect their families from the tyranny of a big, oppressive government. From the headwaters of the Yellow Brick Road in Munchkinland, Dorothy received direction, encouragement, and support from the little people as she started off on her mission to the Emerald City. Oz and the Emerald City can thank the little people for sending Dorothy their way. But finally, the one who transferred the ruby red slippers from the feet of the lifeless Wicked Witch of the East to the feet of Dorothy was Glinda, the beautiful Witch of the North. Having seen the violent winds of the tornado drop a house on the previous wearer, the Munchkins called upon Glinda for protection. However, Glinda also appeared for another reason: to oversee an orderly removal and placement of the slippers on the feet of the rightful owner before a different enchantress could lay claim to the formidable slippers. And who better to play the role of Glinda than the United States Constitution? She possesses the power, strength, and entitlement to administer a disciplined transition of power. May the slippers always fit! May Glinda always stand vigilant! And may the United States Constitution always be our protector! S A Collins is a USAF retiree, author, and blogger. He maintains a website at www.popknowseverything.com.