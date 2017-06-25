Who would have believed that Illinois may be on the verge of bankruptcy the year that Cubs' fans are chanting repeat in 2017?

As we speak, Illinois is facing a self-inflicted financial crisis that may require some very drastic measures.

John Kass has a neat idea that should be listened to:

Dissolve Illinois. Decommission the state, tear up the charter, whatever the legal mumbo-jumbo, just end the whole dang thing. We just disappear. With no pain. That's right. You heard me. The best thing to do is to break Illinois into pieces right now. Just wipe us off the map. Cut us out of America's heartland and let neighboring states carve us up and take the best chunks for themselves. The group that will scream the loudest is the state's political class, who did this to us, and the big bond creditors, who are whispering talk of bankruptcy and asset forfeiture to save their own skins.

Kass is frustrated, as must be everyone who lives between Cook County and the Missouri border. They've seen their state soaked to death by politicians who just care about getting re-elected and promise what they can't deliver. Then they call you a racist or inhumane if you inquire how they plan to pay for it.

Beyond that, the Illinois way, not too different from the crony capitalism that we've written about in Brazil, has benefited the political class, the public-sector unions and the businesspeople who are shaken down to make campaign contributions. The Illinois way is on the wrong side of history, to borrow the liberals' favorite phrase.

So I understand Kass's frustration. He has a good idea. Let's break up Illinois and let the surrounding states pick up the pieces.

I would only add one amendment to the idea. I hate the idea of the Milwaukee or Des Moines Cubs. So let's federalize the Cubs and turn them into a national treasure and keep them in Wrigley Field. They can still be a private company but with the understanding that they belong to all of us. We all need the Chicago Cubs, even if it means dissolving Illinois!

