June 22, 2017

Democrats: The five stages of dealing with Trump

By Robert Zafft

The five stages of dealing with Trump:

1. Denial -- Not my president! Not my president! 

2. Anger -- He colluded with Russians to steal the election! Hillary won the popular vote!  Scumbag!

3. Bargaining -- He's in now, but we'll get him on obstruction, then indict, impeach, and convict

4. Depression -- WTF, we spent $24 million and couldn't even win a special election from a Georgia district that's over 25% Black and Hispanic

5. Acceptance (Not there yet) -- Only 3.5 years to go

 

