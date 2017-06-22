1. Denial -- Not my president! Not my president!

The five stages of dealing with Trump:

2. Anger -- He colluded with Russians to steal the election! Hillary won the popular vote! Scumbag!

3. Bargaining -- He's in now, but we'll get him on obstruction, then indict, impeach, and convict

4. Depression -- WTF, we spent $24 million and couldn't even win a special election from a Georgia district that's over 25% Black and Hispanic

5. Acceptance (Not there yet) -- Only 3.5 years to go