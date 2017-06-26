There is a strong element of self-loathing among progressives. Of course, not all of them share this neurosis, but progressivism is built upon the fantasy of building a perfect society that will produce the perfected human, unmotivated by self-interest. When perfection is your goal and criticizing everything about America is your modus operandi, it’s hard to maintain a lot of self-esteem, unless you go fully delusional into self-worship (also a problem on the left, but probably in smaller numbers).

White women: it is time to do your part! Your white children reinforce the white supremacist society that benefits you. If you claim to be progressive, and yet willingly birth white children by your own choice, you are a hypocrite. White women should be encouraged to abort their white children, and to use their freed-up time and resources to assist women of color who have no other choice but to raise their children. Women of color are in need of financial and humanitarian resources. As this white supremacist society continues to imprison black fathers, women of color are forced to stand alone in their plight to raise the next generation of Americans. White women: instead of devoting your time and energy to white children who will reinforce the struggles of women of color, how about asking women of color in what ways you can assist them in their self-liberation? How about adopting children of color who have lost their parents to the destructive white supremacist society that you have enabled and encouraged?

There is a strong element of self-loathing among progressives. Of course, not all of them share this neurosis, but progressivism is built upon the fantasy of building a perfect society that will produce the perfected human, unmotivated by self-interest. When perfection is your goal and criticizing everything about America is your modus operandi, it’s hard to maintain a lot of self-esteem, unless you go fully delusional into self-worship (also a problem on the left, but probably in smaller numbers).

How is this not self-loathing? It is in fact collective self-loathing expanded to a death wish. Medusa Magazine (hat tip: Gateway Pundit):

This injunction is preceded by the usual tortured logic of victimology:

In a progressive society, it is often white families that stand in the way of equality and justice. Systemic white supremacy depends, first and foremost, on the white family unit. When white conquerors forcefully penetrated the indigenous, egalitarian homeland of the Native peoples of America, they were quick to replicate their white societies, initiating their parasitism by establishing white plantations, headed by white fathers, submissive white mothers, and, most critically, white children, with full dominion over the enslaved and oppressed people of color that were forced to uphold these micro-fiefdoms. It is no surprise, then, that America’s fascination with the white family unit has gone hand-in-hand with the historical proliferation of white supremacy. After Bacon’s Rebellion, white micro-fieftans thought it necessary to expand the definition of white family to encompass the entirety of white society, so as to coerce the working class to fight amongst itself based on racial lines. Whites are embedded from birth with the sense of common white identity, and this identity conditions them to replicate the white family unit, thus furthering the cycle of white supremacy in America. That is why the white family unit must be destroyed.

It is auto-genocide.