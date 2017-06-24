Fresh off of the first leg of his worldwide Trump Refutation Tour, ex-President Barack Obama took to Twitter to try to outdo President Trump’s social media influence, and to lecture the nation that accepting Obamacare is tantamount to posessing upstanding moral character.

“Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: it's about the character of our country.”

The former president linked the comment to a Facebook post where the guy who divided the nation had more than 140 characters to remind Americans that “Our politics are divided.” In his wordy Facebook post, Obama, who listens to no one, shared the astute observation that the “division” he caused has made it “difficult to listen to Americans with whom we disagree.”

Far fewer words could have been used and much less effort exerted if Obama had just insisted that everyone should listen to him. Instead of coming right out with that advice, the former president chose to tie opposition to the Affordable Care Act with childish Republicans wanting to ‘undo what Democrats did.’

After accusing his political adversaries of attitudes he is oftentimes guilty of taking, the former president put down Trumpcare by bringing up old standbys like sick children, dead parents, contraceptives, and derailed dreams.

Stumping for healthcare reform all over again, Obama feigned humility by suggesting that his signature law, the one he believes is perfect, is (wink, wink) imperfect. After that, just as he did when he was president, Obama dared Trump and the Republicans to “put together a plan that is demonstrably better,” a plan that he said he would “gladly and publicly support.”

Maybe someone should tap Barack Obama on the shoulder and gently remind him that, contrary to his current belief, he’s no longer president.

Nonetheless, unaware that he seemed to be getting ideas for his rant by referencing his own guilty conscience, Barack Obama reminded Republicans in Congress that “public service is not about sport or notching a political win[.]” From there, the rambling post beseeched anyone who would listen to accept the claim that the Senate bill would “roll back protections and ruin Medicaid as we know it.”

Citing the Congressional Budget Office’s findings, Obama also warned that if his Affordable Care Act were to be repealed, 23-million Americans would be uninsured, which comes to 4-million fewer than are currently uninsured by Obamacare.

Rather than pointing out that Obamacare funnels money from the top down, the man who preached wealth distribution and then purchased an $8.1-million house called the Senate healthcare bill “a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America.”

Then, in an attempt to inject anxiety into the heart of every living breathing soul, Obama wrote the words, “Simply put; if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm.” Barack even saw fit to incite further acrimony by calling the Senate bill “fundamental meanness at the core.”

Based on the content of the Facebook post, Barack Obama must truly believe that he’s the spokesperson for what “the American people need.” And so, in keeping with that idea, the former president apparently felt justified in planting the seed in the minds of Americans that in order to give “billionaires and corporations a massive tax cut” Republican senators are willing to subject Americans to pain.

The next day, Hillary Clinton took over where the man who’s “made enough money” left off. Hillary’s assignment was to up the ante from Republican-inflicted pain to Republican-inflicted death.

To accomplish that goal Clinton posted a retweet that contained a link to the liberal Center for American Progress, a group claiming that “Coverage Losses Under the Senate Health Care Bill Could Result in 18,100 to 27,700 Additional Deaths in 2026.”

Hillary elaborated upon Obama’s theme by suggesting if the bill passes the Senate the GOP would be "the death party.”

Obama denounces millionaires while earning millions for speeches, and Hillary, who is now accusing the GOP of being “the death party,” reeks with the stench of death. Former President Barack Obama manages to get paid exorbitant amounts of money from the Wall Street executives he criticizes.

On Madame Secretary’s watch, an ambassador to Libya and three other Americans came home from Benghazi in flag-draped coffins. Dozens of Mrs. Clinton’s friends, colleagues, and purported lovers died in freak accidents, random robberies, and tragic suicides, not to mention the 60-million unborn babies that have been slaughtered with the former first lady’s hearty approval.

And this is the person accusing the GOP of being the death party?

If selling baby body parts, performing late term abortions, refusing to acknowledge what happened in Benghazi, and avoiding the topic of Seth Rich’s mysterious death isn’t enough to qualify the Democratic Party for the title "Death Party,” maybe a liberal lunatic gunning down Congressional Republicans on a baseball field will.

Either way, in the end, this is a woman whose pantsuit is permanently stained with blood.

That’s why, Hillary accusing the GOP of being the “death party,” and gazillionaire Obama offering a Facebook dressing down about sharing the wealth via his shoddy healthcare plan is about as absurd as Bill Cosby planning to give seminars on how to avoid sexual assault.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com