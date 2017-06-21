Damn It, GOP: Do Something!

Day in and day out, Americans are witnessing the political assassination of President Trump along with continuous verbal and at times, physical, attacks upon conservatives, yet, we encounter no visible defense or offense from the GOP. Nada! And we are beginning to wonder why? President Trump steamrolled his victory train through statehouses across the country turning once-Democratic states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia from traditional blue to red. Republicans captured 35 state governorships along with the House and Senate. One would think the GOP leadership would be ecstatic and exhibit gratitude to the man who is responsible for such a victory, but instead the GOP establishment is sitting back with near-passivity much like they did during Obama's administration.

Granted, President Trump was an outsider who had never held office before. Unlike Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, John McCain, or Lindsey Graham, he was not part of the elite Washington Establishment. He came out of nowhere to grab the leadership position normally extended to those who wait in line, play the political game, and abide by the rules established by the political mavericks before them. President Trump did none of that. He saw a vacuum and he was determined to fill it, and fill it he did. Instantaneously, the Democratic left declared war upon him with the Never Trump Conservatives not far behind. His primary win was a political earthquake not only for the Democratic left, but for the GOP establishment headed by folks such as Mitt Romney, who were waiting in the wings to reestablish their command of the GOP leadership. However, once Reince Priebus and the GOP reluctantly declared their support for candidate Trump, those of us who had supported him from the start were hopeful for a new beginning of mutual respect. How naive we were! Since President's Trump's election, our president has been under daily siege from within and without. Not a day goes by without an attack by the mainstream media and the press. The attacks range from unfounded accusation of Russian collusion which has been debunked, to obstruction of justice since there is no evidence of collusion. The whole scenario is a concocted schizophrenic scheme by the entire left to paralyze the Trump administration's agenda with a mission to impeach and remove President Trump from office. This seditious plot is organized by Barack Hussein Obama from his compound in D.C. and financed by billionaire George Soros who favors a One World Government. Obama has boasted of his 30,000 strong OFA (Organization For Action) with 250 offices throughout the country to resist and persist. In effect, they are organized to resist the will of the people who legally elected President Trump. When President Trump delivered an executive order to ban Muslim immigration from seven hotbeds of Islamic terrorism, Obama delivers his orders to resist and obstruct to his henchman in those 250 urban areas. Likewise, his propaganda arm, the mainstream media and the press, along with Soros Brownshirts (Antifa) spring into action with violent protests while activist Obama appointed judges nullify the order. Whether it be immigration or health care, the scenario is always the same. It is illegal to plot the overthrow of our republic, but it boggles the mind why this plot is permitted to continue with impunity. Instead of an investigation into the likes of Obama, Soros, and Hillary Clinton, for numerous criminal activities, (using an unsecured server, deletion of thousands of classified emails, pay to play, money laundering, the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia, and actual Russian collusion by her campaign manager, John Podesta,) a special counsel (Robert Mueller) with close personal ties to James Comey who has admitted leaking classified material, has been assigned to investigate President Trump. In 2011, John Podesta, while an advisor to Hillary Clinton in the State Department came onboard a small energy company, Joule, based in Massachusetts. Two months later, a Russian entity by the name of Rusnano put a billion rubles ($35 million) into Podesta's company. It's important to note that Rusnano is not a private company. It is totally funded by the Kremlin. Podesta owned 75,000 shares in Joule, but nowhere did he disclose that during his time spent in the Obama administration. In light of this information, why is the GOP silent? Why are they not calling for an investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Clinton campaign? Where is the justice? Where is the outrage and more importantly where is the GOP? Instead of defending President Trump on national television or in the press, they are deafeningly silent. Not only are they not defending our President, but they are not seeking investigations where evidence of real criminality has taken place. The GOP must not only refute, reject and defeat the left's contentions of Russia/Trump collusion and obstruction of justice, but must go on the offense and attack Clinton and her cronies for actual and real criminal activity. We hold all three branches of government, but by their silence and timidity, they have yielded power to the Democratic left who behave as if they were in power. The GOP may erroneously believe we the people will not notice their lack of action. Perhaps they are banking on putting one of their own into the oval office should President Trump be removed with a return to business as usual? Such an assumption would be a huge mistake. Nearly 63 million of us voted for President Trump, and should he be removed from office, we will view his removal as a personal breach against us. We will not forget their silence nor will we forgive. It will signal a time to begin a new party. Perhaps a Constitutional Party composed of those who have the conviction and courage to stand for the Constitution instead of their own self- interest. Americans need to know the GOP has the President's back. Now damn it! Do something!