Could the secretary of agriculture be the most crucial Cabinet position for Israel?

If you poll the strongest supporters of Israel and ask them who the most crucial U.S. Cabinet secretary is, most will probably select either the secretary of defense or the secretary of state. The secretary of Agriculture would likely be last on the list. In the short term, this may be correct. America's own defense and military cooperation with Israel are the most urgent priorities. Yet there is a case to be made that if one is concerned about the long-term health of both America and Israel, Secretary Perdue should be first on the list.

Here's why the agriculture secretary is so crucial. We all know that hardworking rural American families provide the physical sustenance for the nation. And physical sustenance is more than just food. As an example, the rural-based forest products industry is larger than the automobile manufacturing industry and is in the top ten employment sectors in 45 of 50 states. As important as the nation's physical sustenance is, so is much of the nation's moral sustenance. Vibrant rural American communities generally support traditional values of family, honesty, and hard work. These are the American cornerstones. Rural children enlist in the military to protect America in disproportionate numbers to the rest of the nation. And the same hardworking families who support these values almost always support Israel, as do their representatives in Congress. Many analysts are predicting the end of rural America. Academics have graphs showing the increasing trend of urbanization. One prediction shows 90% of Americans living in "mega-regions" within the next two decades. Most states are not part of these regions. Some in the environmental community actually are working toward a "wild America" concept, whereby humans will live in the cities, and the rest of the nation will be the playground where animals will roam and people will visit as if on safari. In fact, a bill (the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act) has been introduced to head five states in the northwest in just that direction. The congressional districts with the largest unequivocal and unwavering support for Israel are districts with no large metropolitan areas – e.g., Colorado's Fifth District, represented by Doug Lamborn, and West Virginia's Second District, represented by Alex Mooney. Strong support for Israel is most often found outside the mega-regions. In circulating through the crowd at the inauguration, I met people from all over the country. I met an auto parts dealer, a logging trucker, an organic vegetable farmer, and several others, all from small towns. They were thrilled to be in D.C. that day to show their support. They talked to me about their hardworking values and also about their support for Israel. Secretary Perdue has the opportunity to reverse the demographic trend by strengthening America's rural communities. Those who support traditional American values and Israel would be wise to make sure the secretary is able to make the needed regulatory changes and has the resources to support a vibrant rural America. For the long-term success of America and Israel, Mr. Perdue may be America's most crucial Cabinet member.