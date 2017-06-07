Golden State and Cleveland made it to the finals without much difficulty. The NBA playoffs this year were nothing but a bunch of games to set up the Cavaliers-Warriors final. How much longer will advertisers pay for zero drama predictable blowouts ?

In case you missed it -- and I stopped watching when the Celtics were down by 50 points -- Cleveland beat Boston 130-86 in game 2 of their series.

On Thursday, former Director Comey will testify to Congress. It will be as boring as the aforementioned playoffs.

What can he say? I guess that he can:

1) Say that he didn't really think that President Trump was pressuring him; or,

2) President Trump did pressure him but he liked the job too much to resign.

What else could he possibly say?

Caitlin Huey-Burns outlined some of the potential questions either side may ask:

For example, Democrats could ask the former FBI director why he took the meetings with Trump in the middle of an investigation in the first place, or why he waited to flag his concerns. Democrats could also ask Comey about a report that he knew a piece of key information related to the investigation into Clinton's emails was false and put forth by the Russians. Democrats should treat the hearing as a "fact-finding mission," Fallon said, "and let the chips fall where they may." Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the committee, will kick off the questioning from the Democrats. "I want to know what kind of pressure, appropriate or inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this topic," Warner told CBS' “Face the Nation.” "Did some of these conversations take place even before the president was sworn in?" West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who will participate in the questioning as a member of the committee, may demonstrate his independent streak. In an interview with CBS on Monday, he said his constituents want to know: "If you knew or if you thought there was obstruction of justice, why didn't you act on it?" Congressional Republicans will likely have similar questions regarding the timing of Comey's memos and why he didn't share his concerns with members of Congress. Others have raised additional criticisms of the former director.

My guess is that Mr. Comey will say very little of consequence, probably because he is concerned about Mr. Mueller's probe.

He may spend a lot more time talking about the "unmasking" of U.S. citizens and what he knew about it. It may be the most interesting portion of his visit and the one thing that the Democrats did not plan to be talking about.

