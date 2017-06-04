After US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to use the London terrorist attack to reinforce his call for a United States Muslim travel ban, a CNN host decided to speak out against him.

Will CNN treat this outrageous verbal assault as seriously as it treated Kathy Griffin’s outrageous visual assault on a sitting President of the United States? Matthew Wright of the UK Daily Mail reports on a new low for mainstream media commentators.

Reza Aslan, host of CNN's Believer TV, called the president a 'piece of s**t' after Trump used the London tragedy where three Jihadi terrorists killed seven people and injuring 30 more during a horrific knife rampage in central London last night as a means to try to reinforce America.

The tweet from President Trump that sparked the 45-year-old journalist to respond said: 'We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!'

Here is a bowdlerized verison of Aslan’s tweet in response:

Born in Iran to parents who fled the Iranian revolution, Aslan was raised in San Francisco and enjoyed a long career as a graduate student, picking up a BA from the Jesuit Santa Clara University, a “Master of Theological Studies” at Harvard Divinity School, a Master of Fine Arts from the prestigious University of Iowa Writers Workshop, and a PhD in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, accpording to Wikipedia.

A former professor, he has now turned to being a “public intellectual,” and a darling of the left.

Aslan has a history of vulgarity, and is a radical leftist more than a Muslim. Paul Austin Murphy explored “Reza Aslan’s Marxist Account of Islam’ on these pages 3 years ago, revealing him to be providing an ideological linkage between the two factions of the revolutionary left. He is much more than a handsome talking head.

My guess is that CNN will not fire him, claiming it was on Twitter and denying any responsibility for what its on-air hosts say or write elsewhere. Of course, on these grounds, it should not have fired Griffin.

The real reason why Griffin was fired and Aslan will not be is the visceral impact of striking visual images. In my first reaction to Griffin’ stunt, I wrote that Griffin created “an image that can't be unseen,” by which I meant that it lingers in the memory more prominently than memory of a nasty word can. The brain processes words and images differently. It would help if there were a video of Aslan saying the nasty word, but mere printed words, as abstractions, must be processed differently than visual data.

There is a lot more talent able to replace Griffin than Aslan. He is much more valuable to the left than a modestly talented comedian.