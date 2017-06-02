Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.

If you are disturbed about the gruesome photo shoot of Kathy Griffin depicting President Trumps' severed head, then you will be equally disgusted at the comment of New York Times bestselling author children's books Ken Jennings. Jennings tweeted the following:

The left has no shame and that this former Jeopardy winner and author of children's books should write this vile message should not go unnoticed. Jennings writes for Simon & Schuster. Thanks to a comment at the Gateway Pundit site, you can call the publisher at 1-800-223-2336, choose option 4 and let your voice be heard. I just did.

It is time to fight back.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com