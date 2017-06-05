“EXCLUSIVE: Putin does not deny having compromising information on President Trump in interview with Megyn Kelly”

In all the excitement over promoting the debut of Megyn Kelly’s Sunday night program opposite 60 Minutes, NBC indulged in a fake news Russia conspiracy fantasy and got busted. Taking to Twitter, the Comcast-owned network hyped an “exclusive” (in all-caps) revelation from Megyn Kelly’s interview with Valdimir Putin:

It was one of those stories “too good to check” – even against the network’s own transcript of the interview. Sister NBC network CNBC did sign on to the fake news effort, and reported that Putin denied having compromising information:

Russia's Putin denies having compromising information on Trump https://t.co/orHEuaBLGU — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2017

As did Reuters:

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly denied he had any compromising material about U.S. President Donald Trump in a sometimes combative televised interview broadcast on Sunday. "Well, this is just another load of nonsense," Putin said on NBC News' "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," when asked whether he had any damaging information on the Republican president.

Caught blue-handed, NBC issued a correction. The first tweet was juxtaposed with the second by “No One” on Twitter:

Just another lesson in the irresponsibility of mainstream media and their eagerness to reinforce the Russia fantasy explanation for Hillary’s defeat, even in the absence of any evidence at all. When President Trump talks about "fake news," this is what he means.