In hindsight, O’Reilly says he should have fought back against those putting pressure on his advertisers, like his friend Sean Hannity did, who recently also had liberal activists pressure his advertisers in an effort to oust him.

O’Reilly made the comments during an interview on Newsmax TV Thursday.

“In hindsight, Sean did it the right way,” O’Reilly said. “I should’ve done it that way, but I didn’t.”

“This was no accident our sponsors were attacked. This is very well organized. They tried to with Hannity. Hannity actually fought back. I didn’t. I should have. For reasons that I cannot explain now, I did not,” O’Reilly explained.

“Hannity knows they’re looking to get him,” the conservative commentator added. “He said it. But I admire Sean, and I admire how he handled situation, because he brought it directly to the folks and the sponsors stopped. He lost a few, but they stopped. So, he was successful in fighting off the attack.”

“But there will be more,” O’Reilly warned.

When asked to explain what he meant by “more,” O’Reilly detailed that although he will stay quiet about the details in the immediate weeks, his team of lawyers have a lot of bombshell information on those who brought him down.

O’Reilly even foreshadowed a future battle in court.

“We have a lot of information, but my lawyers are begging me not to say anything,” he said. “We’re going to drop it in the next few weeks, and it’s really, really stunning how organized that was and what these people did.”

“I want to let the legal people handle this. I do believe there will be litigation, so I’m going to let them take the lead and then after it’s out, then I’ll comment further on it,” O’Reilly explained.