But Ms. Biden will not see the inside of a prison cell. She received 4 years probabation and must make full restitution. In six months, if she pays back what she stole and stays out of trouble, she can go back to court and have the charges reduced to petit larceny for which she will receive two years probation.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's niece, Caroline Biden, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in court on Friday in connection with a credit card scam that involved stealing more than $110,000 from a New York pharmacy.

They won't even make her pick up the litter in Central Park.

New York Post:

Biden was also in Manhattan Criminal Court in 2014, on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and harassment stemming from a dustup with her Tribeca roommate. In that case, the silver-spoon Georgetown University graduate was accused of taking a swing at a female cop who responded in Sept. 2013 to a drag out fight over unpaid rent between Biden and her roommate. “I shouldn’t be handcuffed!” cops said Biden railed at the time. “You don’t know who you’re doing this to!” She was given another sweetheart deal in that case: a promise that the charges would be dismissed if she stayed out of trouble for six months. The charges were eventually dismissed and sealed. Biden didn’t even have to show up in court to get that deal — her then-lawyer James Liguori told another Manhattan judge that she was serving her second rehab stint at Caron Renaissance Ocean Drive, a posh inpatient facility in Delray Beach, Fla. She was there for “anger management,” her lawyer told the judge. The facility only treats anger in the context of a broader drug addiction treatment, the facility told The Post at the time. Biden at the time had suffered from booze and pill addiction issues, friends told The Post then. “The pressure of being Joe Biden’s niece made her totally unravel,” pal Paul Johnson Calderon told The Post in Sept. 2013. “It’s a desire for attention, a cry for help. She’s a very complicated girl who has a lot of feelings and a lot of issues.” In the new credit card case, Biden had borrowed the unidentified victim’s Chase credit card in order to make a single purchase at Bigelow totaling $672. Instead, between April 5, 2015 and June 24, 2016, she admittedly went on a buying binge. She was arrested and arraigned on May 5, and Friday was her second court appearance.

Let's imagine a counterfactual. Suppose the criminal who stole $110 K from this pharmacy was named Cleopatra Jones instead of Caroline Biden. Suppose Cleo had been in trouble with the law before. Suppose she was forced to have a public defender appointed instead of some slick, Brooks Brothers suit of a lawyer who was politically connected and on a first name basis with every judge in the district.

Now imagine what sentence our poor little Cleopatra Jones would have gotten.

Cleo's friend might have said something like this: "The pressure of being a poor, black woman made her totally unravel. t’s a desire for attention, a cry for help. She’s a very complicated girl who has a lot of feelings and a lot of issues.”

Imagine what the judge would have said to that.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but it's not a question of what or black. The color of justice in America is green, as in money. If you have it, you skate. If you don't, you serve time.

Littlechap from "Stop the world, I want to get off," was right:

I wanna be rich, have money to burn.

A thousand a week, say, would do me a turn.

I'd keep it in oncers in case of a slump.

I'd have stacks and stacks and the Income Tax

Could take a running jump.



I've have all me suits made a dozen a time.

I'd buy all the best shares, provided they climb

Give me half a chance, a small advance,

Me fingers itch to make me dirty rotten filthy stinking rich!