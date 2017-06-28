Bernie Sanders blows up, refuses to answer Erin Burnett’s question on FBI investigation of wife

You can see that Bernie Sanders is really angry that his wife Jane is reportedly under FBI investigation over bank fraud, regarding claims she made about donations coming when Burlington College, which she headed, bought a ten-million-dollar lakefront parcel of land using borrowed money and later defaulted. Bernie first smiles, but rapidly moves to anger, and then talks over his interviewer, refusing to actually answer her question. Watch the outrage build when CNN’s Erin Burnett shows up Chuck Todd and asks Bernie about the investigation:

In Bernie-land, only Republicans get investigated, I guess. And you don’t even need evidence of a crime when a pachyderm is involved. But let anyone question Jane Sanders and Bernie endorses her as “…about the most honest person I know,” which, considering he is a politician, is not that solid a recommendation. But it is enough for Bernie. Golly gee, Democrats sure love investigations of President Trump, but when what goes around, comes around, and the FBI starts investigating one of their own, it’s an outrage… a conspiracy… a political plot! Soopermexican of The Right Scoop makes a great point: So this is really interesting – he basically implies there was a conspiracy to drown his presidential campaign by Trump. Which is funny because there actually WAS a conspiracy in the DNC to shut down his campaign! LOL!!

