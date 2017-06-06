Unfortunately, this is not a story about a guy who started a business and created countless of jobs. This is the story of a man named Bernie Sanders:

Thanks in large part to his successful foray into authorship, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made more than $1 million in 2016. That’s according to his latest U.S. Senate financial disclosure, which he filed Sunday after receiving a 20-day extension.

The most notable source of income: book royalties. Sanders received a $795,000 advance for his best-selling book, “Our Revolution.” He got another $63,750 for his forthcoming “Bernie Sanders’ Guide to Political Revolution,” a book aimed at young readers co-authored with Kate Waters. And he took in $6,735 in royalties for his 1997 memoir "Outsider in the House."

That’s more than $865,000 for peddling his working-class ideas. Not bad.

Then there's the $2,521 Sanders earned last year in royalties for his 1987 spoken-word folk album, We Shall Overcome.