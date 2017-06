For the moment, Jane Sanders probably is less worried about being convicted by a Vermont jury than she and Bernie are about paying for those lawyers. For all their posturing against greed, Bernie and Jane are thrilled with the financial consequences of Bernie’s campaign. They rushed out and spent more than their reported net worth on a third house last August, ager all, like some seven figure jackpot lottery winners. Saving and financial planning is not their long suit, which is why people like Bernie and Jane should never be put in charge of anything, even a little hippie college.