Mr Trump said Mr Obama had learned well before the 8 November poll about the accusations and "did nothing".

Over the last few days, we've learned that President Obama was aware of Russian meddling in our 2016 elections. The BBC has this story about it:

His comments followed an article in the Washington Post which said that Mr Obama learned last August of President Vladimir Putin's "direct involvement". The alleged meddling is the subject of high-level investigations in the US. President Putin has repeatedly denied any Russian interference into the presidential election. The Washington Post article says Mr Obama was told early last August by sources deep within the Russian government that Mr Putin was directly involved in a cyber campaign to disrupt the election, injure Hillary Clinton and aid a Trump victory. The Post said Mr Obama secretly debated dozens of options to punish Russia but in the end settled on what it called symbolic measures -- the expulsion of 35 diplomats and closure of two Russian compounds. They came in late December, well after the election.

So what do the Democrats do now? Was President Obama incompetent and negligent? How did he allow a foreign power to get away with messing with the integrity of our vote?

On the other hand, some Democrats seem aloof about the charges that the Obama administration was aware of Russian activities.

In other words, it was either bad or insignificant. The Democrats can not have it both ways.

President Trump is exactly right in calling out the Obama administration and Russia.

My guess is that there are a lot of Democrats who are wishing that they never played this Russia card. It looks like the whole thing is blowing up in their faces.

Yes, Mr. Mueller has a lot of probing to do. He should start by knocking on Mr. Obama's door (he lives by The White House) and try to learn a thing or two about what Russia was up to.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.