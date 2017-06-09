Americans bullied and deceived

One of the most effective and insidiously deceptive tricks of the American Left is to brand anyone who disagrees with their anti-God agenda a “hater.” Who wants to be humiliated with an H branded on their forehead? Bullied into submission, many Americans have abandoned speaking truth, betrayed their faith, rejected science, and thrown common sense out the window. For example: Instinctively we know and science confirms that it is best for children to have a mom and dad. And yet, Leftists say homosexual couples make better parents. In other words, Leftists say God is an unsophisticated idiot whose design for family is wrong. Think about that, folks. If anyone dares say in the public arena that it is best for kids to have a mom and dad, the full weight of the American Left will be launched to silence and punish them. While portraying themselves as victims, the dirty little secret is We the People are the ones bullied by Leftists/homosexual activists.

In their book After the Ball, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen instructs activists how to make homosexuality accepted as normal. One tactic is to inflate their numbers. Homosexuals are less than 3% of the population. And yet, young people believe homosexuals are 20, 30 as high as 40%. If such large percentages of the population are homosexual, it must be normal. Indoctrinating children to celebrate and experiment with homosexuality begins in kindergarten with books like, Daddy, Papa and Me. Shockingly, students are taught an LBGT curriculum beginning in second grade. Courts block parents from opting out their children from homosexual studies; government-forced hijacking of the hearts and minds of your children. "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6 Determined to train up your child in the way Leftists think he should go, Leftists are politicking to make homeschooling illegal. Leftists are furious and panicked over Trump appointing Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. DeVos wants to restore parent's God-given rights regarding the education of their children. Authors Kirk and Madsen also instruct Leftist activists to portray anyone who embraces the Bible's teaching as antiquated and backwards; badly out of step with the times and the latest findings of psychology. Once again, Leftists are saying God got it wrong. "let God be found true, but every man a liar." Romans 3:4 Kirk and Madsen openly admit that their game plan is a slick propaganda marketing campaign, deceiving the public into believing the Left's minority ideas are the mainstream majority. Scientists and researchers have exposed Leftists' "born gay" hoax. The American College of Pediatricians says that supporting LGBT ideology is "child abuse". John Hopkins University received retaliation from furious Leftists over their study that concluded that transgenderism is a mental illness. Brilliantly, Leftists turned a sexual behavior into a human right, equal to the struggles of blacks. Thus, opposing homosexuality is now called bigotry. No one wants to be branded a bigot. Though unreported by the fake news media, black civil rights leaders were appalled when Leftists stole the black civil rights movement to further the normalization of sodomy, biblical sin. Americans are also victims of Leftists' desensitization trick, flooding TV and movies with positive images of homosexuals; funny and superior to heterosexuals. Remember the movie, Invasion of the Body Snatchers? You could not tell whose body was taken over by space aliens until they spoke. It is disturbing that Christians I thought were strong in the Lord have succumb to Leftists' desensitization, softening their commitment to God's Word regarding homosexuality; same-sex marriage and homosexual parenting. Then there is Leftists' dirty trick of lumping everyone who disapproves of homosexuality in with those who wish them physical harm. For example: an Islamic terrorist brutally massacred homosexuals in an Orlando nightclub. Leftists exploited this crime, flooding the airways with the narrative that Christians and all who oppose same-sex marriage were responsible for the massacre. So once again, Leftists branded God's Word evil hate speech. Before President Trump's executive order defending religious freedom, more and more Christians were forced out of business and even jailed for following Jesus. For decades, homosexuals have lied claiming all they desire is tolerance while stealthily seeking to destroy anyone who does not fully approve of their chosen lifestyle. While I have beloved homosexual friends and family, I will not betray my faith. Shariah law calls for the execution of people who engage in homosexual acts. So why do Leftists celebrate Muslims and hate Christians? The God of Christianity says, "with lovingkindness have I drawn thee." Jeremiah 31:3 I've about had it being bullied by Hollywood, fake news media and Democrats who demand that I embrace their anti-God agenda. Quoting Joshua, "But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America. Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist http://LloydMarcus.com