A vast conspiracy of silence kept the ‘Russia collusion’ story alive

American democracy has been corrupted, and if not cured, the disease will be fatal. There is no other conclusion to be drawn when the public is deceived is on the scale that was revealed (but ignored) by James Comey. The stunning truth is that the American political and media establishment allowed a phony story – that they knew was phony -- to dominate our political discourse for months. When James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week, he revealed that he had informed many important Congressional leaders that there was no investigation of President Trump and the Russians underway, even as MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and the Washington Post daily carried stories alluding to an imaginary investigation. None of these informed leaders spoke out! They allowed a make-believe tale intended to harm the legitimacy and therefore political power of President Trump to dominate mindshare in the nation’s collective political conversation.

Sundance of Conservative Treehouse adds up the names and numbers of Congressional leaders who were briefed by Comey, according to his testimony. Consider the vast uniparty conspiracy that permitted a national obsession over a malicious fantasy, originally spun by John Podesta and Team Hillary in the immediate aftermath of her election loss. FBI Director Comey told President-elect Trump on January 6th he was not under investigation; Comey again told President Trump on January 27th he was not under investigation; and again on February 15th Director Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation. However, more importantly, James Comey also admitted he told congressional leadership the exact same thing, repeatedly. Specifically, James Comey stated he informed: •Paul Ryan, •Nancy Pelosi, •Mitch McConnell, •Chuck Schumer, •Devin Nunes, •Adam Schiff, •Richard Burr, •Dianne Feinstein and •Mark Warner. James Comey personally told Republican and Democrat leadership, and both the Senate and House intelligence committees, that President Trump was not under investigation. (snip) To add to that list, James Comey said he briefed each of the intelligence committees that President Trump was never under investigation. Do you realize how many people that is? Mike Conaway (11th District of Texas), Peter King (2nd District of New York), Frank LoBiondo (2nd District of New Jersey), Tom Rooney (17th District of Florida), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (27th District of Florida), Michael Turner (10th District of Ohio), Brad Wenstrup (2nd District of Ohio), Chris Stewart (2nd District of Utah), Rick Crawford (1st District of Arkansas), Trey Gowdy (4th District of South Carolina), Elise Stefanik (21st District of New York), Will Hurd (23rd District of Texas), Adam Schiff, Ranking Member (28th District of California), Jim Himes (4th District of Connecticut), Terri Sewell (7th District of Alabama), Andre Carson (7th District of Indiana), Jackie Speier (14th District of California), Mike Quigley (5th District of Illinois), Eric Swalwell (15th District of California), Joaquin Castro (20th District of Texas), Denny Heck (10th District of Washington), James Risch (Idaho), Marco Rubio (Florida), Susan Collins (Maine), Roy Blunt (Missouri), James Lankford (Oklahoma), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Cornyn (Texas), Dianne Feinstein (California), Ron Wyden (Oregon), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), Angus King (Maine), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Kamala Harris (California) … All of them knew President Trump was not under investigation. That also means that all of their key aides, staffers who assist each of the aforementioned politicians – and sit in on intelligence briefings, knew President Trump was not under investigation. That network extends downstream to thousands of people on capitol hill, and everyone surrounding the White House, and everyone in key legislative contact, and they all knew President Trump was never under investigation. There was only one person Sundance could find who violated the de facto vow of omerta: Other than one obtuse statement from what was apparently a frustrated Senator Chuck Grassley, the entire DC system kept a lid on the truth that President Trump was not ever under investigation. Let me translate: The American people were played as patsies, their attention diverted to a fantasy that had -- and still has -- no evidence whatsoever of its existence. That fantasy was propounded for political reasons, and used to subvert the outcome of a democratic election. And except for Senator Grassley, the entire roster of Congressional establishment held its tongues. Sundance closes with a chart that ought to be kept in mind always, when we think about concepts like the deep state, the political establishment, and the ruling elite: For all his faults, Donald Trump is fighting against this corrupt collectivity that dominates our politics. That is preisely why this fantasy tale was created, constantly discussed, and tolerated by those who knew better. The American people must decide which side will prevail.