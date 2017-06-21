And now, one minority group that has suffered in silence for years has said, " Enough! We have rights too and we're demanding them!" No, not by counter-violence but by a lawsuit .

San Francisco State University leftists, who dominate that university, as per the left's modus operandi, will allow only certain minorities it deems acceptable their "rights" while trampling on the rights of others – minorities, majorities, or just sincere non-identity-obsessed students. SFSU's administration has, at most, passively accepted this state of affairs while often enabling the suppression of the rights of some in the face of violence by leftists.

San Francisco State University Accused of Pervasive Anti-Semitism in Groundbreaking Federal Lawsuit Filed by Students and Members of the Jewish Community A group of San Francisco State University students and members of the local Jewish community today filed a lawsuit alleging that SFSU has a long and extensive history of cultivating anti-Semitism and overt discrimination against Jewish students. According to the suit, "SFSU and its administrators have knowingly fostered this discrimination and hostile environment, which has been marked by violent threats to the safety of Jewish students on campus." The plaintiffs are represented by a team of attorneys from The Lawfare Project and the global law firm Winston & Strawn LLP. The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and also names as defendants, the Board of Trustees of the California State University System, SFSU President Leslie Wong and several other University officials and employees, alleges that "Jewish students at SFSU have been so intimidated and ostracized that they are afraid to wear Stars of David or yarmulkes on campus." The lawsuit was triggered following the alleged complicity of senior university administrators and police officers in the disruption of an April, 2016, speech by the Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat. At that event organized by SF Hillel, Jewish students and audience members were subjected to genocidal and offensive chants and expletives by a raging mob that used bullhorns to intimidate and drown out the Mayor's speech and physically threaten and intimidate members of the mostly-Jewish audience. At the same time, campus police – including the chief – stood by, on order from senior university administrators who instructed the police to "stand down" despite direct and implicit threats and violations of university codes governing campus conduct.

The lawsuit details the long, sordid history of SFSU's administration allowing virulent, violent anti-Jewish, anti Zionist and Israel (and make no mistake: the latter is the former) activities to pervade the campus at all levels – while occasionally even participating in the bigotry. In addition, SFSU's administration also restricted pro-Israel and just Jewish gatherings on campus while permitting other groups. On a simple level, this is called racism. Discrimination.

SFSU has repeatedly denied Plaintiffs' student groups, including Hillel and the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi equal access to campus events that welcome other non-Jewish student organizations at the University[.] ... The anti-Jewish animus pervading SFSU's campus is as ubiquitous as it is hostile. Jews are at best ignored, but more often ostracized in every corner of the university community. While other groups are able to host events, obtain permits and participate in 'tabling' at student fairs, Jewish groups are customarily forced to fight for these basic rights as tuition-paying students, no matter how hard they work to follow processes correctly and avoid controversy.

After the school's General Union of Palestinian (sic) Students' members and its president threatened Jewish students online and in person, SFSU's President Leslie Wong (hey, isn't he a minority?) offered his "personal congratulations to the student leadership of GUPS" at a gathering of the group, adding that GUPS had "helped me when I have to tell other community groups to mind their own business. GUPS is the very purpose of this great university." Wong had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with a terrorist Palestinian university that occupies Israel's Judea and Samaria.

Hmm – so groups that promote hate and violence are the "purpose of this great university," while telling "other community groups" who refuse to be victimized and demand their rights "to mind their own business" is also part of the university's mission? Hmmm again.

No other group would (rightly) tolerate this behavior, and neither should Jews. After Jewish students and others in the community tried – and failed – to improve the situation on campus, they went legal instead of resorting to violence. Or continuing to be victims.

A long time coming, this lawsuit just might encourage other Jewish students across the country to sue their colleges and universities poisoned by similar behavior. Yes, Columbia University, Vassar College, University of Toronto, McGill University, University of Chicago, and on and on and on, I'm talking about you and your smug liberal tolerance – nay, encouragement – of this hatred under the false and twisted banner of diversity, pluralism, multiculturalism, and sensitivity to differences. It is imperative you learn the real meaning of these high-sounding terms. If it takes a lawsuit or two or ten, plus loss of money, reputation, status, and job, so be it.

Now, that's diversity! Go and learn it!