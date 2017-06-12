A Perspective on Multiculturalism

While filming ABC’s “20/20”, I had a Muslim from Lebanon applying makeup, while an Israeli immigrant worked the lighting, and an Irishman worked the sound. I could not resist the opportunity afforded and asked the three of them, “When, you, the Irishman leave the room, do you, the Muslim, try to kill you the Israeli?” We had a good laugh and the Muslim went on to tell a riveting and emotional account of what it was like living under Islam and how his parents arranged for his escape. He said he was an atheist, as were his parents, while living under Islam’s foreboding shadow of condemnation. He described what it was like to be in a bombing. To a deception detection expert, his language indicated experiential knowledge and some post-trauma impact.

These workers clearly enjoyed their professional relationship as do many in multicultural settings. In Geneva, Switzerland a few months later, I spoke to many people who came from outside Switzerland, most of whom spoke English and French, while many others spoke three or even four languages. They too enjoy the economic and cultural benefits that free movement of peoples afforded. For lunch, they have Italian, French, German, Chinese, Thai, Indian, and other cuisine choices, skillfully prepared and available daily near every street corner. Like a sumptuously prepared meal, the mix of ingredients can produce culinary delights, but consider within this multiculturalism the single entry of arsenic that destroys. The element of multiculturalism that becomes defective is Islam. Islam is a supremacist criminal ideology, started by a pedophile murderous thief, with religious undertones. Unlike other religions, Islam is the only major religion that prescribes coercive violence at its core. In spite of claims to the contrary, the Bible’s historical records report violence, without precept for violence, nor historical precedent of coercive violence. In spite of elitist claims to the contrary, no one is dressing up as a nun, yelling “What would Jesus do?” while strapped with bombs. History recognizes that those who waged illicit war and attempted to justify it with religion, did so in contradiction with their religion’s ideology. Multiculturalism’s arsenic is Islam. The West is slowly yielding to the Islamic call of peace through submission. No politician wants to say “no” to its encroachment, knowing that even denying an Islamic school holiday is going to be met with violence or threats of violence. When Sharia, or Islamic law is protested, the left defends it. Sharia calls for death to those who oppose Islam, meaning the leftists, themselves, are under its lethal penalty. European moral narcissism imported Muslims by the millions while disarming its own citizens. Each time another Islamic attack takes place and the perpetrators confess their motive, the left tells us that the confession is false, and it is not in devout obedience to the Koranic verses calling for violence but the killers are frustrated with the weather, the unemployment rate, or from a 1,000 years old grievance. As London’s Islamic mayor tells its citizens to get used to watching their children blown up, and Londoners react with Teddy Bears, hashtags, and arrests of citizens who complain about Islam, Manchester’s police chief tells the world that “arming the police is not the answer.” It is music to the Islamists’ ears. Had Hillary Clinton been elected president, the disarming of America would have begun in earnest, much to the delight of this brutal and totalitarian ideology which has come off eight years of political defense. As conservatives who often feel betrayed by President Trump, perhaps we should pause and consider what European children are now getting “used to” as they grow up going to school under military protection. Still, the field trips to mosques continue, and the slogan of “love not hate” is sung to the Islamic soldiers too numerous for surveillance, who watch Europe submit and understand their own supremacy. While we have moments of silence on Facebook, they are reloading. Multiculturalism’s benefits are destroyed by Islam. In the march against Sharia in the United States, it was the absence of Muslims that is most disturbing. CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and leftist organizations came together to oppose the opposing of Islamic law in America. We’ve got to build borders, or else, like Western Europe, we’ll have to build barriers around us, our children and the monuments of progress, to protect all from this encroaching virus. Multiculturalism is the entry gate of Islam into the West.