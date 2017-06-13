Moby-Dick, Herman Melville's story (1851) about Ahab, the obsessed captain of the 19th century whaling ship, the Pequod, is one of the best American novels ever written. Melville did not live to see or enjoy its success but his book gradually became appreciated for its vast wonders in the years since. It is a complex book with countless interpretations but it is a timeless tale, exceptionally relevant today.

While his crew has signed up for a whaling expedition from which they will all profit, Ahab announces to the men after days at sea that they are going to instead search for the legendary, rare and somewhat deformed white whale that had bitten off his leg on a previous expedition. This particular whale is ferocious and seems to have an almost human temperament; it fights viciously against the men and boats that try to kill it with their harpoons. Ahab is bent upon destroying the creature that humiliated him. As the weeks at sea pass Ahab becomes more manic in his quest to find the whale. "There is no folly of the beast of the earth which is not infinitely outdone by the madness of men." When at last it is sighted, it took three days before the fight with the whale was over. Three whale boats are dispatched from the Pequod on the second day. All three successfully harpoon the whale, but two are smashed. On the third day, again three boats are sent, and all three boats are wrecked and sunk by the whale; Ahab's is the last to go. Ahab has plunged yet another harpoon into the whale's side but he is caught around the neck by the rope. He disappears into the vortex created by the sinking Pequod. Only Ishmael, the sailor/narrator survives to tell the story.

The novel is an apt metaphor for the American left since the night of Nov. 8. Despite their candidate's incompetence, proven corruption, and absent message, they expected her to win in a landslide. Unable to accept the outcome of the election, they have been obsessed ever since, as obsessed as Ahab, with taking Trump down and out of the office of president. "The path to my fixed purpose is laid with iron rails whereon my soul is grooved to run." With each passing day, the disgruntled left has descended deeper and deeper into a sort of psychosis. "There is wisdom that is woe: but there is woe that is madness." They invent conspiracies and then transmute their inventions into "fact." It is as though Trump bit off their leg. Just as Ahab refused to heed the warnings of his men and other ship captains he met at sea that Moby-Dick cannot be safely killed, no amount of proof can dissuade our progressive left that Trump was legitimately elected. Like Ahab, they continue on their mission to destroy him but are destroying themselves in the process. Their descent into Ahab-like madness can be seen all around us: Kathy Griffin's beheaded Trump, the entertainment establishment's ever-increasing use of crude profanity in public, leftists' intolerance for any opposing opinions on Trump, their silly "resist" movement, every episode of Saturday Night Live, every late-night comic. Even Shakespeare in the Park has been co-opted into vicious anti-Trump nonsense. They have lost any sense of class or grace in losing and instead have become daily purveyors of sheer hatred. One need only watch CNN or MSNBC for a few moments to feel the wrath of the angry left. "To accomplish his object Ahab must use tools; and of all tools used in the shadow of the moon, men are most apt to get out of order."

Meanwhile, their billionaire supporters like George Soros are funneling multi-millions of dollars into plans to undermine and stop Trump. These people see nothing wrong in attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected President. They expect and intend to get their way by any means necessary. Ahab's attitude was the same regarding the whale and it led to his own death and the death of his men. In spite of Ahab's steely but pathetic resolve, the whale lived to fight another day. In today's fight to someone's political death, the left's minions may think they are winning, coming close to taking him down, but they also had been absolutely convinced that Hillary was a shoe-in. To people outside of the D.C. swamp, and a swamp it is, this deranged collective has overplayed its hand. They are becoming more and more obnoxious. "Human madness is oftentimes a cunning and most feline thing. When you think it has fled, it may have but become transfigured into some still subtler form.

Like the Democrats, Ahab was contemptuous of those he considered his intellectual inferiors. Our progressives are enraged that enough that people voted for Trump to get him elected. Just the other day, Nancy Pelosi said that "to them any mammal will do. They were just voting." "How wondrous familiar is a fool." Ahab, like the Democrats, also despised those who did not see the universe, or his quest, as he did. Ahab meant to exert power over his realm. He needed to destroy the whale in order to prove he was the master of his universe, especially over the whale. Like our unhinged Democrats, Trump's victory is an insult, a blasphemy that must be avenged. His victory is as egregious to them as the whale's attack on Ahab was to him. They will stop at nothing, stoop to any level, no matter how low, to stop Trump from keeping the promises he made to his supporters and fulfilling the duties of his office. But they are not succeeding.

While the cable news outlets have been consumed by their own concocted conspiracies of crimes committed by Trump, the man has been doing some productive things despite the left's and the media's hard work to undermine him. We have a spectacular new Supreme Court justice. We have been liberated from the silly Paris Climate Accord. Trump has convinced some NATO nations to actually share in the expense of their defense. Criminal gang members are being rounded up and deported. The Dakota Pipeline is up and running. There is much more, to the fury of the left. Even if Trump's successes are good for them, they cannot abide them.

Just as Ahab's monomania is characterized by his belief that the whale is a symbol of evil, the furious progressives are motivated by their certainty that Trump is evil. "That as the most poisonous reptile of the marsh perpetuates his kind as inevitably as the sweetest songster of the grove; so, equally with every felicity, all miserable events do naturally beget their like." In reality, Trump is the good guy, the man who remembered the American people the left had long ago relegated to irrelevancy at the same time they took them for granted. And he is as fearless in office as he was in business. "..an utterly fearless man is a far more dangerous comrade [to the left] than a coward." In their grief, the Ahabian left has taken its insanity to ridiculous levels regarding Trump's alleged collusion with Russia. It never happened but the swells in Congress who have known about that for months kept it under that hats until former FBI Director James Comey had to 'fess up thanks to Trump's little "tape" tweet. Trump's taunt did the trick. A serial and devious leaker, it turns out that Comey is as hard a man as Ahab! Fire me! I'll show you, you gatecrashing white whale! "Woe to him whose good name is more to him than goodness." Comey engineered the special counsel he wanted. And now there is a formidable team of anti-Trump lawyers charged with conducting a fair "investigation." It is and will continue to be a set-up. "In his fiery eyes of scorn and triumph, you then saw Ahab in all his fatal pride." The Left's fight to demean and/or impeach Trump is as ruthless and as futile as Ahab's losing fight with the whale. They are swirling in the vortex of their own rage; they care nothing for the country or the American people. And the people know it.

"But when a man suspects any wrong, it sometimes happens that if he be already involved in the matter, he insensibly strives to cover up his suspicions even from himself."

All italicized quotes by Melville from the novel.