Is President Trump about to undo another one of his predecessor's bad deals? Or the one-sided deal with Cuba?

We've been talking about this since the campaign and specially election day. It is Topic #1 in the Cuban American community.

Well, it looks that way:

Mr. Trump wants to announce the changes in Miami as early as June and deliver on a campaign promise that remains a cherished demand for the politically conservative Cuban-American exile community, according to aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity. But he has not made a final decision on the steps he will take because of internal disagreements within his administration over how far to go in unwinding one of President Barack Obama’s most significant foreign policy achievements. Clamping down on engagement with Cuba would be a high-profile way for Mr. Trump to showcase a stark break with his predecessor and to fulfill a pledge, delivered during a speech in Miami in September, to a crucial constituency that disproportionately supported him. It would also enable the president to reward the loyalty of Cuban-American lawmakers who have been agitating for a harder line on Cuba, including Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, both Republicans of Florida. But as the White House has sought to formulate a series of steps for Mr. Trump to announce, a split has emerged over rolling back a policy that many senior officials privately agree has been an improvement on the Cold War dynamic that shaped relations with Cuba in the past. In addition to the revival of diplomatic relations for the first time in a half-century and liberalized rules for trade, travel and commerce, the new approach has paved the way for cooperation in intelligence-sharing, drug interdiction, scientific research and a host of other areas.

This is a good start.

In reality, all that President Trump needs to do is to enforce the embargo or something that President Obama kept going around. The embargo is the law and requires certain preconditions for investment or even tourism to Cuba.

Furthermore, he can demand from the Castro regime a plan to compensate the U.S. citizens who had their property stolen, valued today at $7 billion! In fact, you can make a good case that the Cuban government has been allowing foreign companies to invest in homes or properties that were once owned by U.S. citizens. This is what many of the thousands of claims are about!

Frankly, it would not require much to change the Obama Way with Cuba. All that President Trump has to do is to remind everyone that he plans to obey and implement existing U.S. laws, or the same thing that we did from President Kennedy to President George W. Bush!

And tell Raul Castro to put Joanne Chessimard on a plane to New Jersey before we take another phone call from the Cuban government. This is the woman who killed a New Jersey trooper and has been hiding in Cuba ever since.

