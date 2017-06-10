97.5% of Jon Ossoff contributions come from outside of Georgia
In the most expensive US House race in history, Democrat Jon Ossof has received 97.5% of contributions to his campaign from out of state donors.
Ossoff and Karen Handel - the GOP nominee - have spent upwards of $36 million on the race. And with Democrats desperate for a win to show the vulnerability of President Trump, they are calling on party members nationwide to answer the call for support.
Democrat Jon Ossoff continues to bring in an overwhelming majority of his fundraising haul from outside of Georgia, with 97.5 percent of the contributions his campaign received over the past two months coming from donors in other states, according to a newly released campaign filing.
The filing, covering donations received from March 30 through May 30, shows that only 2,158, or 2.5 percent, of the 86,313 individual contributions the campaign received were from Georgians. A smaller percentage of those Georgia donations came from donors within the Sixth Congressional District that Ossoff is running to represent.
The share of out-of-state donors in the filing is a slight increase from the campaign's previous filings, which revealed that 95 percent of Ossoff's contributions were from outside Georgia.
Ossoff has now received 96.6 percent of individual contributions from out of state over the course of his campaign.
The leading source of contributions for Ossoff during April and May was California, where 20,251 contributions originated. An additional 8,251 came from New York.
The share of money that Ossoff received from Georgia in the two-month span, $1.1 million, accounts for about 14 percent of the money he raised through individual contributions.
Ossoff was confronted about the amount of money he receives from outside of Georgia during a debate on Tuesday night.
"It has been widely reported that there has been more money spent on this House race than any other in American history, and the bulk of those dollars are not coming from the state of Georgia," the moderator said to Ossoff. "Is that wrong? What are your thoughts on that?"
Ossoff responded by saying "it's a major problem" and that "there's far too much money in politics."
Republicans have attempted to tie Ossoff, who is unable to vote in the election because he doesn't live in the district, to California liberals such as House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.
The latest ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee labels Ossoff as a "childish radical" who would "represent Nancy Pelosi" in Congress.
It's not unusual for an incumbent from either party to get 50% or more of their contributions from out of state groups, including corporations. But 97.5%? Just who will be electing Ossoff if he wins?
Far more damaging than where his money is coming from is the fact that Ossoff is a carpetbagger who can't even vote in his own election to Congress. But the most recent Atlanta Journal poll shows Ossoff with a 7 point lead. As with most recent elections, the poll - based on "likely voters," - should be viewed with caution. This is especially true because it's impossible to predict turnout for a special election, and the models may be wildly off base.
Still, even an Ossoff victory won't be a reliable indicator for how things will go in 2018 - despite Democratic attempts to make it seem so. We are still 17 months away from the mid term elections and a lot can happen to either party between now and then.
In the most expensive US House race in history, Democrat Jon Ossof has received 97.5% of contributions to his campaign from out of state donors.
Ossoff and Karen Handel - the GOP nominee - have spent upwards of $36 million on the race. And with Democrats desperate for a win to show the vulnerability of President Trump, they are calling on party members nationwide to answer the call for support.
Democrat Jon Ossoff continues to bring in an overwhelming majority of his fundraising haul from outside of Georgia, with 97.5 percent of the contributions his campaign received over the past two months coming from donors in other states, according to a newly released campaign filing.
The filing, covering donations received from March 30 through May 30, shows that only 2,158, or 2.5 percent, of the 86,313 individual contributions the campaign received were from Georgians. A smaller percentage of those Georgia donations came from donors within the Sixth Congressional District that Ossoff is running to represent.
The share of out-of-state donors in the filing is a slight increase from the campaign's previous filings, which revealed that 95 percent of Ossoff's contributions were from outside Georgia.
Ossoff has now received 96.6 percent of individual contributions from out of state over the course of his campaign.
The leading source of contributions for Ossoff during April and May was California, where 20,251 contributions originated. An additional 8,251 came from New York.
The share of money that Ossoff received from Georgia in the two-month span, $1.1 million, accounts for about 14 percent of the money he raised through individual contributions.
Ossoff was confronted about the amount of money he receives from outside of Georgia during a debate on Tuesday night.
"It has been widely reported that there has been more money spent on this House race than any other in American history, and the bulk of those dollars are not coming from the state of Georgia," the moderator said to Ossoff. "Is that wrong? What are your thoughts on that?"
Ossoff responded by saying "it's a major problem" and that "there's far too much money in politics."
Republicans have attempted to tie Ossoff, who is unable to vote in the election because he doesn't live in the district, to California liberals such as House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.
The latest ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee labels Ossoff as a "childish radical" who would "represent Nancy Pelosi" in Congress.
It's not unusual for an incumbent from either party to get 50% or more of their contributions from out of state groups, including corporations. But 97.5%? Just who will be electing Ossoff if he wins?
Far more damaging than where his money is coming from is the fact that Ossoff is a carpetbagger who can't even vote in his own election to Congress. But the most recent Atlanta Journal poll shows Ossoff with a 7 point lead. As with most recent elections, the poll - based on "likely voters," - should be viewed with caution. This is especially true because it's impossible to predict turnout for a special election, and the models may be wildly off base.
Still, even an Ossoff victory won't be a reliable indicator for how things will go in 2018 - despite Democratic attempts to make it seem so. We are still 17 months away from the mid term elections and a lot can happen to either party between now and then.