Muslims confirm their own proclivity for terror

On June 5, 2017, it was reported that the London attack vigil, "led by London mayor Sadiq Khan, saw a procession of Muslims given the opportunity to first, and separately, lay flowers at the scene. While the group of men first laid flowers, other Britons and attendees were held behind barriers. The group is believed to have been from the Bohra sect of Islam, perhaps best known for their adherence to the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation." What is particularly galling about this scene is not that the London Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan has "ties not just to organizations associated with ISIS, but also groups such as Hamas, Al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood. During his time as mayor, London has seen an increase in terror incidents [.] Rather than focusing on combatting terror, Khan has used his forum to tell Londoners as well as citizens in other parts of Europe and the United States that the West must learn to live with terrorism as a part of daily life. Khan's extreme flirtation with radical Islamic extremism raises serious questions about his commitment to fighting a wave of extremist fueled terrorism that only continues to spread after a number of attacks and police operations in London and other areas of the UK."

Mayor Khan has knowingly allowed more than 200 jihadists to return from Syria and seemingly has no idea where they are. This was depicted in this astonishing interview between him and Piers Morgan. As Douglas Ernst notes, "London Mayor Sadiq Khan faced a grilling this week by journalist Piers Morgan after admitting that hundreds of jihadists back from Syria are not being tracked by police." Great Britain has now endured endless candle vigils and wreath laying events while British police "need to ask permission from local Muslim leaders to patrol certain neighborhoods. For example a cop in Lancashire said: ‘There are Muslim areas of Preston that, if we wish to patrol, we have to contact local Muslim community leaders to get their permission.'" Courageous people such as Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller, Michael Savage, and Geert Wilders are not allowed into England because of their truth telling about Islam because a British "government spokesman said [such] individuals' ... presence 'is not conducive to the public good' since the government condemns 'all those whose behaviours and views run counter to our shared values and will not stand for extremism in any form.'" Two-faced, anyone? Female genital mutilation is now on the rise since Muslim immigration has increased in the West. Once again, Muslims are being given special consideration -- except this time it is to show that they are allegedly truly one with Western values. But doesn't the fact that this Muslim sect is given the first chance to lay flowers at the London attack vigil actually prove that Islam is very much implicated in global terror? Does this not confirm the nexus between Islam and terror? If, for example, a Christian were to murder someone, would a group of Christians be given the spotlight and be the first to lay flowers? Unlikely, since it is not a tenet of Christianity to go and kill an unbeliever. The Muslim world cannot have it both ways -- either it completely refutes the hateful aspects of Islam or it does not. Thus, those who have the term Islamophobe hurled at them are completely correct -- it is not Islamophobia when they really are trying to kill you. The double standard is sickening. Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gamil.com