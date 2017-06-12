According to the New York Times the race is on:

Wonder what will happen first? Will the whole country be without ObamaCare insurers before the GOP Senate comes up with a replacement?

Next year, about 35,000 people buying insurance in Affordable Care Act marketplaces in 45 counties could have no carriers to choose from. This would be the first time that has happened since the marketplaces were opened in 2014. The estimate is based on a New York Times analysis that also found that about 3 million people in 1,388 counties could have just one insurer available to them.

And it only gets worse after next year:

Most people who buy insurance in the Obamacare marketplaces receive federal subsidies to offset the cost of premiums. In places without any insurers, customers may not have affordable options. Typically, markets with fewer insurers have also seen larger increases in prices, according to research by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.

Really? Fewer insurers mean large price in prices? My old Korean Economics 101 professor would have been proud to hear that. He spent years trying to explain supply and demand and ObamaCare has made it clear in less than four years!

It's fascinating to see this article in the context of our politics.

The Democrats keep saying that the GOP wants to leave people without health care. Am I the only who concluded that the Affordable Health Care Act is the one leaving people without affordable health care options?

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.