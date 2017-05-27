Your opinion is hate speech

The implication cannot be missed: hate speech, as defined by Chelsea Clinton, is not protected under the Constitution. Therefore, any speech radical leftists regard as hateful – and that covers pretty much everything with which they have even the slightest disagreement – should be silenced, by force if necessary. In effect, that is what Clinton is saying. This is not merely the first shot in the counter-Trump revolution; it is the first cannon shot, soon to be followed by nukes. Her words are entirely consistent with decades of increasingly violent suppression of free speech by conservatives on college campuses and elsewhere.

Chelsea Clinton's words should not be taken lightly. They should be strongly and continually countered – not only by people in high political office, but by all of us. My reply to Clinton is, yes, hate speech is most certainly an opinion. It may well be a wrong opinion, a very wrong opinion, one with which I wholeheartedly disagree, but it expresses an opinion that many people have. And the Constitution protects even "wrong" speech. For my part, I define hate speech as any speech that undermines the First Amendment. In that sense, let me retort to Clinton that her speech is not an opinion; it is incitement to violence by those who are willing to fight for free speech rights. Don't force us to back up our words with action.