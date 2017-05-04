Would all the 'scared off' Hillary voters please report to CNN

If you sum up Hillary’s excuse for losing the election it all comes down to voters who were positively going to vote for her until Comey and Putin changed their minds to vote for Trump. If this is the case, as Hillary clearly suggests, then there should be literally thousands of voters who were “scared off” from voting for her who can corroborate that excuse. So where are all those “scared off” voters, and why haven’t any of the alphabet news organizations found even one of them to tell their story of how they were disenfranchised by Comey and Putin from voting for Hillary.

It stands to reason that if Hillary’s excuse is the truth, then at least some of the “scared off” voters would actually feel disenfranchised and demand to have their votes changed back to Hillary. It also stands to reason that if Hillary’s excuse is true then the Democrat Party would already have counted the number of “scared off” votes and been able to prove that Hillary actually won the election. So maybe Hilary’s honest portrayal of why she lost the election will encourage all those disenfranchised Hillary voters to organize a “scared off” protest march across America to tell their story.