Who made Adam Schiff chairman of the House Intelligence Committee?

Anyone doubting how far to the left Martha Raddatz is need only watch her interview with Rep. Adam Schiff on ABC's "This Week," May 28. He is the ranking Democrat oj the committee, but Raddatz had him appear by himself -- with nary a committee Republican in sight -- the better to hammer Trump and his administration. The anti-Trump whipping began with Schiff declaring that the Trump administration "takes in people with good credibility and chews them out and spits our their credibility at the same time." Excuses for the whipping were "reports," cited by Raddatz, "that Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret back channel with the Russians." "…if these reports are accurate, right after [the election] campaign... to have the president's son-in-law, a key player within the Trump Organization trying to establish a back channel; with the Russians through a Russian diplomatic facility, you have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?"

Richard A. Moss. in The Washington Post, May 27, pointed out: The Trump team isn’t the first to want to shield its discussions with the Russians. Richard M. Nixon’s administration did something similar. According to a February 1969 memo written by Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin -- who served through six American presidents, from Kennedy through Reagan -- Henry Kissinger told him that the Nixon administration wanted to conduct a “most confidential exchange of views” with the Kremlin because, “The Soviet side... knows how to maintain confidentiality; but in our State Department, unfortunately, there are occasional leaks of information to the press.” Perhaps it is just as well Raddatz didn't mention the Nixon precedent. The recusal-challenged Schiff might well have gone into a Watergate spiel. Raddatz said that according to the New York Times and ABC News, Kushner spoke "about the crisis in Syria and other policy matters" with the Russians. Not "necessarily" mitigating, Schiff replied, quickly adding, "it is something that our committee needs to get to the bottom of as well as [Special Counsel] Bob Mueller. Next Raddatz asked: “Had your committee, can I ask you, seen any of this type of evidence at all up to this point with Kushner?" Schiff declared: "I can't confirm or deny what we have seen." Why did Raddatz, chatting with Schiff, refer to "your committee", if not to give viewers the impression that Schiff is really in charge because Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was pressured into stepping down for daring to go in a direction vigorously opposed by the Oust Trump Coalition: getting to the bottom of the Obama surveillance of the Trump campaign? Raddatz, as any member in good standing of the media division of the Oust Trump team would, gave Schiff ample opportunity to insinuate that the bottom must be reached concerning "allegations" about Jared Kushner, and "there is another question about his security clearance...." Interestingly, Raddatz asked: "[D]oes Congressman Devin Nunes still have a say on whether the committee issues subpoenas even though he stepped down as the chair of [the Russia] probe. Schiff, grudgingly replied: "He does. I don't think he should, given that he has stepped aside or recused himself. What I have been urging is that we have a committee vote..." A vote where the Republican members do what Schiff tells them, of course. How about a Republican call for a special prosecutor -- prosecutor, not counsel -- to probe Hatch Act violations by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan?