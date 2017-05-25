The Obama administration knowingly let in at least 16 admitted MS-13 gang members who arrived at the U.S. as illegal immigrant teenagers in 2014, a top senator said Wednesday, citing internal documents that showed the teens were shipped to juvenile homes throughout the country.

Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said a whistleblower turned over Customs and Border Protection documents from 2014 detailing the 16 people who were caught crossing the border. “CBP apprehended them, knew they were MS-13 gang members, and they processed and disbursed them into our communities,” Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said. The gang members were part of the surge of UAC, or “unaccompanied alien children,” as the government labels them, who overwhelmed the Obama administration in 2014, leaving Homeland Security struggling to staunch the flow from Central America.

Taking government action “for the children” has proven to be the best cover of imposing left wing mischief on the country. In this case, salting our communities with violent gang members who are capable of the cruelest criminal activities, the product of a violent and cruel Central American culture. There is no upside to allowing such people to be dispersed into unsuspecting communities. (By the way, 68% of the “children” admitted under the UAC program were 15, 16, and 17 – old enough to be violent gang members.

MS-13 is wreaking havoc on peaceful American communities.

The MS-13 gang is linked to a startling 38 percent of all the homicides in normally placid Suffolk County over the last 16 months, its besieged police chief told a startled Senate panel Wednesday. Since Jan. 1, 2016, 17 of 45 murders in the county have been connected to the brutal gang, testified Police Commissioner Timothy Sini. He said MS-13 engages in selling drugs, stealing and extortion, but unlike other gangs, the primary motivation isn’t to make money but to terrorize the community. “MS-13 often engages in violence for the sake of violence,” Sini told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, “to increase notoriety of the gang and to cause communities to fear the gang and its members.”

The 16 gang members knowingly settled in the United States have names. The can be traced. Prior to deportation, congressional hearings should investigate what crimes they have committed. I would consider it a good bargain to offer them immunity from prosecution (but not deportation) for crimes that they admit to in testimony (via translators). Let the American people understand what evil Obama loosed upon us.