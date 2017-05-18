What would happen to Hillary?

USA Today published an editorial imagining what would happen to Hillary if she had the discussion with Russia like Trump did. The answer is obviously nothing, because he essentially broke no laws and according to those in the room disclosed nothing that shouldn't be disclosed. The question the USA Today should ask is what would happen to Trump if he trafficked in classified documents on a private server, if Mrs. Trump met with Jeff Sessions a few days before the FBI Director came out with a long list of actual violations of law by Trump but said what the heck, we are just going to let Trump skate?

Does anyone think the WP, NYT, USA Today, all the major networks and almost all Democrats would support that decision and support Trump, or do they think they would call for his impeachment every day like they do now when there is no actual violation of law? As for the supposed memo by Comey, why would those agents wait for three months to tell the New York Times about it? Obama got Lynch and Holder to drop cases by saying he didn't see a smidgen of evidence at IRS and he saw nothing that Hillary did that was wrong -- and the media and Democrats didn't talk about obstruction of justice even though Hillary and the IRS were obviously guilty.