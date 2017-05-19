Everyone is praising the selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel, but the question is what exactly needs to be investigated. The most common term is "collusion." But what does collusion mean?

(i) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).

28 C.F.R 600.4(a) states:

§ 600.4 Jurisdiction. (a) Original jurisdiction. The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall be established by the Attorney General. The Special Counsel will be provided with a specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated. The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall also include the authority to investigate and prosecute federal crimes committed in the course of, and with intent to interfere with, the Special Counsel's investigation, such as perjury, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and intimidation of witnesses; and to conduct appeals arising out of the matter being investigated and/or prosecuted[.]

The words "links" and "coordination" can mean any contact between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign. But since when are "links" and "coordination" with the Russian government a crime? There is no clear designation of Mueller's jurisdiction.

A clear designation would be something such as investigating Hillary's approval of the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia, followed by contributions to the Clinton Foundation and paying Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech in Moscow.

The FBI has been investigating this "Russia" matter for almost one year. Congressional committees have been investigating. The N.Y. Times and Washington Post are obsessed with this. Obama tasked his intelligence chiefs to investigate. The result: nothing. The only possibility is that General Mike Flynn talked with the Russian ambassador, and we know this only because his name was "unmasked" by Susan Rice.

For example, The Washington Post reported on January 23, 2017:

The FBI in late December reviewed intercepts of communications between the Russian ambassador to the United States and retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn – national security adviser to then-President-elect Trump – but has not found any evidence of wrongdoing or illicit ties to the Russian government, U.S. officials said.

There was no valid legal reason for Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel. If there was any criminality, then the FBI, or Congress, or the MSM, would have announced it by now.

Rosenstein played into the hype of the Opposition Party, consisting of the MSM, Democrats, and NeverTrumps, that Hillary lost because of Russian "interference." There is no evidence of this. It did not help that Republicans stood silent while the Opposition Party campaigned furiously for a special counsel.

The DNC refused to have the FBI examine its computers. Whoever leaked the emails did the country a favor, because the emails documented the lies and corruption of Hillary. Still, Hillary won the popular vote by over two million but lost the critical battleground states. To believe that the Russians affected the election means that only the voters in the battleground states, like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, paid attention to the emails.

We needed special counsel to investigate Fast and Furious; the IRS harassment of conservatives; and, most importantly, Hillary's use of an unsecured email system in violation of laws and regulations. But the Obama Justice Department brushed aside calls for special counsel, and of course, the MSM, the mouthpiece of the Obama administration, never pressed for special counsel.

Yet the MSM has been clamoring for a special prosecutor since Inauguration Day strictly to undo the election.

Mueller should move quickly to end this farce.