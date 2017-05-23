What message did Trump write to God?

President Trump wrote a message to God and left it in the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism. What message do you think he left there? We may find out some day. Word of what he wrote may leak when the message is removed from the Wall. That's right: messages are taken out of the Wall periodically. They are supposed to be buried, but in this case, who knows in whose hands Trump's message may land?

Exit question: Which of the following is the most likeliest message Trump would have written to God? 1) "Every time I get takeout from Katz's Delicatessen, I always feel a little closer to you." 2) "God, I have to know: is there golf in Heaven?" 3) "Is there any chance you could work a miracle and make Ivanka prime minister, like Golda?" 4) "You can still get into Heaven even if you're not circumcised, right?" 5) "After I die, I will still have hair in Heaven, right?" 6) "Can you do anything to make Mueller go away, just like you did Comey?" 7) "I'm playing golf next week at Bedminster. Would it be too much trouble to ask for good weather? Nothing fancy – low 70s would be perfect. Maybe a gentle breeze. And while you're at it, if it isn't too much trouble, a small rainbow on the 12th hole would be really nice." Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.