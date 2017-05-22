What is missing on Trump's first foreign trip?

There has been a lot of focus on terrorists, extremism, Assad, and Iran on Trump's first foreign trip. What is missing, though unreported by the media, is any indication of Trump or anyone traveling with Trump saying climate change is more dangerous to future generations than terrorism. I also haven't seen foreign leaders make any statement on climate change.

It is nice to have an administration with an actual smart policy instead of one that pretended it was smart. The military, the State Department, and the White House are going after groups and people who truly want to kill us instead of an administration that wants to kill our way of life by destroying industries that emit an innocuous non-pollutant gas that makes plants grow. What truly is a shame is that they want to kill these industries based on inaccurate and manipulated computer models where the predictions have consistently been woefully wrong. It is also nice to have an administration in which the Justice Department focuses on crime instead of a politically correct Justice Department that picks and chooses what laws to enforce. We now have an IRS that will spend all its time collecting taxes and enforcing the tax code instead of spending a substantial amount of tome stifling free speech of those who disagreed with Obama and obstructing justice by destroying computers, withholding documents, and lying to prevent prosecution. It will be great for the American people if the Trump administration stays strong against the herd of reporters, Democrats, bureaucrats, and some career Republicans who seek to destroy everything Trump wants to do on a continuous basis. They obviously care more about power than helping people have opportunities to move up the economic ladder and the destruction of terrorist organizations and gangs.