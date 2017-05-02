Washington Post in anti-Semitism glass house, throwing stones

In "Trump makes an unambiguous vow" (4/26/17), an article about Donald Trump's speech at the U.S. Holocaust Museum's Day of Remembrance event, The Washington Post inserted their review of President Trump's job performance vis-à-vis Israel and the Jewish people. According to the Post, "Trump has sought to align his presidency with the interests of Israel." Rather, the Trump administration has sought to realign U.S. policy back to where it was – before Obama became president. It was President Obama who aligned his presidency against the interests of Israel!

Further, the Post noted that "anti-Semitism, which has existed in the United States for generations but seems to have found new strength in the alt-right movement," is clearly a view that makes no one doubt that The Washington Post remains a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party and one of the most left-leaning newspapers in the country. A more balanced view would note Congressman Keith Ellison's rise in the Democratic Party to deputy DNC chair has added "new strength" of anti-Semitism from the left! Ellison has aligned himself with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and another anti-Semite, Stokely Carmichael. He also voted against supporting Israel's Iron Dome Missile defense system. The Democrat agenda overall has moved to harsher treatment of Israel, while Republicans are much more supportive of the Jewish state. Essentially, there is no denying that there is anti-Semitism on both sides of the political aisle. Further, one could easily argue that the anti-Semites on the left are higher on the political chain. Whatever one feels about the current administration, it serves no purpose to sway readers with reporting to the other side. Fair and balanced is what we expect from our newspapers.